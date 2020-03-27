What sort of Dean sends an email telling students they won’t get their money back even though they aren’t really getting what they paid for and sends a video asking them to dance with them? It sounds like we’re making that up, right?

Look at this:

The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won't give us our money back. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Q63x5GqsJm — Hydroflask Lean, PhD (@michale_price) March 23, 2020

What in the absolute EFF did we just watch?

We took a look at tuition for ONE SEMESTER at the Tisch School of Arts which is part of NYU. One semester if you take a ‘full load’ is over $30k. ONE SEMESTER. And think about this for a minute, a student going to an ‘arts’ college can’t exactly perform or create for a grade at home … how do they learn? This video is how she told them they’re out of luck?

‘Sorry folks, you don’t get your money back but hey, dance with me!’

Classy.

In the text of the email, she invited us to "dance along" with her. — Hydroflask Lean, PhD (@michale_price) March 23, 2020

Now, we haven’t seen the email sooooo we can’t say whether or not this is true but seeing her dance and shrug her shoulders in that video, we don’t doubt it.

Help union efforts to provide aid during the COVID-19 pandemic! Labor is Power! Believe Tara Reade! Vote for Bernie! Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself! The whole thing! https://t.co/W4ojlXN9M3 — Hydroflask Lean, PhD (@michale_price) March 27, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

this year becomes exponentially more surreal/dystopian every single day — Manic Pixie Sidepiece (@hanno__w) March 23, 2020

True story.

I generally don't participate in cancel culture. But this should get her fired. — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) March 27, 2020

I want my tuition back for having witnessed this and I don’t even go there. — Svanmeyja 🦢 (@svanmeyja) March 26, 2020

She’s openly mocking the students — VK2-Media Is CCP Propaganda (@2222vj) March 27, 2020

It sort of feels like it.

“LOSIN’ MY TUITION.” — Stop Calling Me Frank (@frank_stop) March 26, 2020

OH, that’s it.

Heh.

And wow.

***

Related:

‘That’s not ALL you said’: Brit Hume ‘respectfully’ cleans Biden Coronavirus adviser Ronald Klain’s CLOCK in heated back and forth

BUCKLE UP! Hilarious thread on the Triscuit is totally the thread you need today you had no idea you needed

OUCH! Glenn Greenwald DROPS Mother Jones with their own story for claiming conservatives didn’t take COVID-19 seriously