Our nominee for douchebag of the day, right here folks.

If you are not at your job today, it is because Donald Trump did not do his job (to fight #coronavirus) in January and February.https://t.co/ZvOU3bFcL2 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) March 26, 2020

We realize calling him a douchebag is sort of immature but immature tweets call for immature behavior. And maybe he missed it but while Trump was already taking actions he and other blue-check idjits were complaining about how racist it was to call the coronavirus ‘Chinese’ and encouraging New Yorkers to go to Chinatown.

Note, NYC has become the coronavirus epicenter of the country.

Ronald himself was encouraging people to go to large gatherings …

He literally sent people to their deaths in Chinatown. pic.twitter.com/Kvi2M0ilGp — Magoo Actual 🇺🇸 (@MagooActual) March 26, 2020

Let’s fight the disease by sending people to get a disease.

Brilliant.

No joke: @RonaldKlain doesn't think he lives in the digital age. He doesn't think anybody can FIND and POST all the stuff he was saying back in February and early March. He's about to have a very bad day. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) March 26, 2020

Here is he again:

Febuary 2020 Flashback: Ronald Klain downplaying the #coronavirus threat: “No reason to yet to be fearful, no reason really panic or anything like that” .@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/JskHsd8Zzu — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) March 26, 2020

No reason to panic.

But you know, it’s Trump’s fault unemployment is over 3 million.

You’re so right, DJT should have been the dictator we needed when no one was sick and all the people not quarantining now would have tooooootally quarantined then. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) March 26, 2020

President Trump ended travel to China on 1/31. He was called racist and told he was overreacting. — Nicole (@RandomShy) March 26, 2020

Stop lying. While Trump was starting the task force, cutting travel with China and activating the CDC, you Dems were trying to impeach him because you lost, calling the task force too white and calling cutting travel "racist." — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 26, 2020

Yeah, if only he reacted like the Mayor of New York did, you clown. pic.twitter.com/RtQcY5TtdJ — Brian O'Malley (@applecharlie5) March 26, 2020

You told people not to be fearful of this not that long ago you self righteous hack — Dino (@dinok1975) March 26, 2020

Umm, no. I’m not working because my Democrat governor shut me and the places that hire me down. — Add your name (@corrcomm) March 26, 2020

You lying dog faced pony soldier. pic.twitter.com/6OmV4G4vLX — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) March 26, 2020

Honestly, is there a bigger scuzzbucket walking around today? This jackass didn't even bother to delete his old Tweets before spewing this garbage. Likely because he knows the MSM lapdogs won't call him on it.https://t.co/dp2JMgt3ZA — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 26, 2020

Last month you told New Yorkers to go party it up in Chinatown and insinuated that anyone who stayed home to avoid infection was racist. https://t.co/K0ebRqp0d1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 26, 2020

So very, very rekt.

***

