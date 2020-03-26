Sounds like the Trump administration will be sending new guidelines to governors for state and local authorities to use for ‘maintaining, increasing, or relaxing’ coronavirus measures.

JUST IN: Pres. Trump sends letter to U.S. governors, saying administration is working on "new guidelines” for state, local authorities to use for “maintaining, increasing, or relaxing” coronavirus mitigation measures. https://t.co/As9ns3nF3c pic.twitter.com/bSMmqTIvjG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 26, 2020

And just like that, Democrats are big believers in States’ rights.

HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we may never stop throwing up.

Good news — 🙄 (@chooch0574) March 26, 2020

Considering they’re just guidelines? Sure.

And in the media, "guidelines" becomes "orders" or "demands" in 3.. 2.. 1.. — Mead ✪ (@SOTMead) March 26, 2020

Exactly. They’ll go back to accusing him of being authoritarian.

he's a tyrant, he's not tyrant-y enough — Dave Calderwood (@calderwd) March 26, 2020

Look at this freak-out:

He is not the boss of the states — Sunny Slope (@sunnyslopegirl1) March 26, 2020

HE’S NOT THE BOSS OF ME.

Trump's vengeful lack of resourcing New York is a genocide. — Jon Quijano 🌎🇺🇸⚖️🔭📚✍🏼💪🏼⛺️📸🏈👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 (@jon_quijano) March 26, 2020

WTF?

Who are these people?

You know what, never mind.

Really, who cares what he says. — susan trappe (@sjtrappe) March 26, 2020

Few things quite as funny as someone who responds claiming nobody cares what they have to say.

He has no clue as usual. — Twisted Firestarter ⚖ (@5000Cal) March 26, 2020

And they’re always experts.

I don’t care what guidelines his administration provides. I will never trust this administration not to put us all in mortal danger if they think they might profit in some way. #PeopleOverProfits — Margaret Sadler (@McSadler17) March 26, 2020

Thinking these folks fall in with the 40% of Americans who don’t approve of the way Trump is handling the virus. Must be hard bein in the minority.

Profits > People. GFY, Trump.

Your science denial and inaction has put the USA on track for disaster. #ShelterInPlace works. California went into lockdown a week before NY, see the second chart.https://t.co/cYmZ51IPke — Brian Smith (@bsmithoakland) March 26, 2020

They’re so damn melodramatic.

Thank goodness he can’t tell them what to do — Les Schofield (@les_schofield) March 26, 2020

We’ll be sure to remind them about how much they defended states’ rights during the next big gun or abortion debate.

Heh.

***

Related:

OUCH! Glenn Greenwald DROPS Mother Jones with their own story for claiming conservatives didn’t take COVID-19 seriously

Funny because it’s probably TRUE: The Babylon Bee knows why Nancy Pelosi REALLY keeps delaying Coronavirus Stimulus

So MAD! Planned Parenthood rants in SUPER angry thread because their coronavirus stimulus funds were ‘aborted’