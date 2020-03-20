Don’t worry folks in LA, if you’re not complying with the whole ‘stay at home’ thing deputized city officials will just ‘pay you a visit.’

Note, if he hadn’t mentioned deputizing people we might not be quite as unnerved listening to this elected official on CNN talking about arresting people like he’s talking about ordering coffee for his office. You know it’s pretty insane when even Chris Cuomo is making a face:

Watch.

It’s about to go down in LA. LA Mayor says he will ‘deputize’ city officials to ‘drive around’ & enforce the “stay at home” order, and citizens must comply Fredo- “what if they don’t stay home, how is it enforced?” Garcetti- “Yeah, we’ll visit them…”pic.twitter.com/OeHvQ7WiVr — 𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🙈🙉🙊 (@my3monkees) March 20, 2020

This … is terrifying.

Human life is precious, says the Democrat.

Right.

I have a feeling this is going to get ugly … that may be the idea behind this . Is martial law coming ? Praying it is not .. praying this can remain peaceful and we can unite and beat this . — Matt Threlfall (@RiponPreacher) March 20, 2020

It certainly won’t stop panic-buying or panic in general.

He is a perfect example of why gun sales have risen during this time. — Ronda Miller (@Ronda9220) March 20, 2020

Yup.

If you crash the economy because of self isolation you’ve already lost. Get more ventilators, minimise risk via non essential travel but people who have already had corona and recovered should be allowed to go about business as usual. — Peter Walton (@peterbobwalton) March 20, 2020

Where do the homeless go? — Beebeep🇺🇸 (@fancy_full) March 20, 2020

Not like they can ‘stay at home’.

Sooo, do I need to call a Lyft, Uber, taxi, or the police to pick up my Pops tomorrow for his dialysis session? 😡😡😡 — Arthur Rin (@Say55Ouch) March 20, 2020

Hoo boy, this is gonna be a bumpy ride, folks.

Hang on.

***

