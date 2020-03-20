Forget that totwaffles look DELICIOUS, the way Ada Powers writes about how to make them in this thread is just superb and a great way to laugh about being locked down. Not only will you learn now to make something quite possibly very yummy but youâ€™ll have an opportunity to read something really, really well-written.

Itâ€™s fantastic, trust us.

A non-political thread? GET outta town!

Itâ€™s just so great.

â€˜It may slightly hate you for never using it.â€™

LOL

Trending

Potatoes will do your bidding.

This is also true in the media â€¦ oh, come on, you KNEW weâ€™d make a Brian Stelter joke in a piece about tater tots, right?

This sounds both delicious and disgusting so weâ€™re torn.

OMG WHAT IF WEâ€™RE BOTH?!

In other words, you donâ€™t want your tots to stick.

We donâ€™t usually include tweets about financial support BUT we thought with the way the world is right now and the awesomeness of her thread that weâ€™d share it.

***

Related:

â€˜OHHH, now we get it!â€™ Steven Crowder uses Chinese propaganda to OWN American media and itâ€™s hilariously PERFECT

Color us SHOCKED! First of the doomsday coronavirus predictions made by â€˜expertsâ€™ already NOT coming to pass

â€˜My God!â€™ Lyndsey Fifieldâ€™s thread showing media reaction to Trump barring entry into U.S. from China on 1/31 is IN-FREAKING-FURIATING

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ada PowersTotwaffles