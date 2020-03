Good ol’ Peter Daou, always good for a laugh … at his expense.

Where is #Biden ? Why isn't he dominating the airwaves???

Trump is in front of the cameras every day, reassuring people, putting on the appearance of "leadership."

TFG.

Trump isn’t putting on the appearance of being a leader, he is a leader.

We get it, Daou has spent a long time being a Hillary fangirl so maybe he doesn’t recognize what a leader looks like.

Does this mean Peter is a Bernie Bro? Remember what we said about him not recognizing a leader?

And seriously, not sure what he was thinking when he asked #whereisjoe:

Using this crisis to pick at Biden for clicks is just wrong. The people who need to dominate the air now are governors, mayors, and others who are doing the hard work and must communicate directly with the public. — Michael Greenberg (@GreenbergSez) March 20, 2020

with all due respect Peter, I haven't seen Bernie out there either – why not encourage your chosen candidate to go in front of the cameras every day? Biden was the 1st one out with a speech on the coronavirus. (PS I would like to see Biden out there.) — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) March 20, 2020

Maybe he's with Bernie. I haven't seen him for even a longer time, I do at least see nice presidential tweets from Biden but Bernie not so much. — Valerie Freeman (@valeriemerie2) March 20, 2020

Stop it — Ditch Mitch Vote Amy McGrath (@SharronSmiley) March 20, 2020

Look Peter, Hillary lost because she was in front of the cameras every day in 2016. Her campaign definitely did not try to hide her from public and count on trump self-immolating rather than campaigning. This is a brilliant strategy and will absolutely work — Covid-19 LinkedIn Recruiter (@WintersNstuff) March 20, 2020

Yeah, it will totally work.

It’s Double Metamucil Week at Biden Campaign Headquarters. He’s busy. https://t.co/ngpiVnLcVC — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 20, 2020

Awww, now that at least sounds feasible.

