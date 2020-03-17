If you needed a reminder that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a super genius when it comes to economics look no further than her tweets raging about Trump’s ‘rescue package’, which includes tax cuts, economic stimulus, small business loans, AND literal checks sent out to every American in the next two weeks.

Apparently that’s unacceptable?

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write this tweet:

This is unacceptable. Trump is using this public health crisis as an opportunity to push tax cuts and corporate bailouts. This is an emergency. We need to help vulnerable people & small biz now w/ paid leave, extended unemployment, UBI, Medicaid expansion,&mortgage suspensions. https://t.co/kOAK3sTFdK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 17, 2020

Medicaid expansion.

We’re shocked she’s not demanding Medicare for All.

She continued.

Expanding small biz loans is an acceptable consideration- but we must avoid allowing this crisis to put millions of people in insurmountable debt. Checks to people are good and I applaud the proposal, but it’s not enough. But we need payment suspensions to get people through. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 17, 2020

Nothing gets money in the hands of Americans faster than cutting their taxes.

For being an economics major AOC really doesn’t seem to get how money works.

Just sayin’.

You and your empty-headed allies have been pushing marxist bullshit non-stop since this crisis began. I guess it's OK when you do it? — Adeptus Archer 19.53% Adorable (@ArcherMint) March 17, 2020

Duh.

Oh shut up. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 17, 2020

We’re thinking ‘mallen’ speaks for many of us.

And she's supposedly an economist, for God's sake. — Coder, Black Market TP Dealer (@CoderInCrisis) March 17, 2020

Scary.

So, you want to use this to push more free stuff. Color me surprised. — Jim Howard ⭐⭐⭐ (@jafo404) March 17, 2020

Someone obviously didn’t listen to Trump’s White House presser just now. smh. — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 17, 2020

Please list who will be running against you for your seat in Congress. I need to know who I need to make the check out to. — slugsalter (@rodwreck) March 17, 2020

Heh.

You can’t be this stupid. Trump announced getting checks out to every American ASAP but your selective hearing must’ve been acting up again! — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) March 17, 2020

She CAN be this stupid.

Trust us, we’ve been covering her for two years.

Millions of Americans work at corporations & they need help. For an economics major, AOC doesn't seem to know anything about the economy. — Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) March 17, 2020

But MOAR FREE STUFF.

***

