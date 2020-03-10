MSNBC has spent a good deal of time trying to shame the masses for daring to call the coronavirus the ‘Wuhan Virus,’ even though that’s the area where they virus originated. Apparently it’s RACIST even though Wuhan is not a race but a city.

It’s MSNBC. What’re ya’ gonna do?

James Woods had another name suggestion for virtue-signaling snowflakes like Chris Hayes:

Yeah, what were we thinking? Let’s call a virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the #Norway virus. https://t.co/vsqfYP0wah — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

WHOA.

That could totally work.

James is onto something … HA!

Or would that be racist still? It’s so hard trying to keep up with the rules around identity politics.

It cant last long, it's from China — jw326 (@Jwd326) March 10, 2020

Oof.

Sort of like you’re always hungry after eating Chinese food?

Wait for it…… “Tonight on MSLSD, we, the media have decided to call it “MAGAVirus because we’re just THAT low rent & have #TDS” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 9, 2020

TRUMP VIRUS.

ORANGE MAN BAD VIRUS.

Oh the irony of the pc idiots any and everything they don’t agree with is “racist” 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Maggie Fizz #ORPUW (@maggie_fizz) March 9, 2020

You’d think they’d have learned a thing or two from the mockery they earned while Obama was president but nope.

These “people” are pond scum. — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) March 9, 2020

That’s an insult to pond scum.

How about the "NBCVirus"? — Bill Moody (@WRogersM) March 9, 2020

Anything is offensive to the left if it didn’t come from them. — ArtistUnplugged🎨 (@pinkartgurl59) March 10, 2020

If leftists couldn't call their political opponents racists, what would they do with themselves? pic.twitter.com/g1GlsYxoNz — Lucy (@lucydoggo) March 9, 2020

Poor Gu …

HA HA HA

When they hear Wuhan Virus pic.twitter.com/1u9UeNrVqy — DNC is at it Again (@dnc_is) March 9, 2020

Eerily accurate.

***

