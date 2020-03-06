Would appear many of Elizabeth Warren’s supporters were less than impressed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet thanking her for being a role model. We suppose they feel like AOC could’ve kept their candidate in the running if she weren’t backing the old rich white guy who happens to be a socialist.

Like her.

Today is a hard day for so many people who love and respect @ewarren and admire her campaign – and I include myself in that. Elizabeth Warren is a progressive lion, a champion for working families, and her commitment to inclusivity is exemplary. Thank you for being a role model. https://t.co/E9iZzo4Dwt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2020

A progressive lion.

Hrm.

Gonna go ahead and disagree with her here.

Then why did you back Bernie? — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) March 6, 2020

Because socialism. Warren may be progressive BUT she’s not really a socialist.

Bernie is.

Someone please tell me what the appeal of Sanders is?

He comes across as an angry old man to me. I don't like him. He should smile more and tone his voice down. — Jared *The full malarkey* (@blupheonix) March 5, 2020

Free stuff. That’s it.

SHe was a far, far superior candidate than the old white dude you threw in with. Thanks for nothing. — susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) March 5, 2020

Oof.

Elizabeth Warren wasn't just a progressive, she backed it up with superior intelligence – and ran a positive campaign that didn't use hate or anger. — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) March 5, 2020

Unlike Bernie.

Your people have been vicious to her. Get real. — 🥀Super Tuesday Outcomes 🥀 🌝 (@shownshrk) March 5, 2020

Why don't you try to wish for whatever @ewarren might want? — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) March 5, 2020

Should have endorsed her. But ok. — ThreePointSix 🩸🦷 (@ThreePointSix_) March 5, 2020

Well done Democrats! You did it! Now it’s just old white men! Way to be woke! 😂😂😂 — Ben Bergquam (@BBergquam) March 5, 2020

Tough crowd.

Oh … one more.

We know Tom Elliott isn’t a Warren supporter but his tweet was too funny NOT to include it.

Lioness you monster — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 5, 2020

Ahem, that would be monsterESS.

***

Related:

OMG, did she really just say that?! ‘White liberal woman’ Hilary Rosen’s apology for scolding Nina Turner only makes things WORSE

‘I’m TIRED of being told I’m not conservative if I vote for Trump’: Conservative woman DECIMATES Never Trump in spectacular thread

‘Oh no she did NOT’: Look on Chris Cuomo’s face as ‘white liberal woman’ Hilary Rosen scolds Nina Turner is PRICELESS (watch)