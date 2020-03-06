We know you know, but we’ll say it again.

Trump is the master troll.

It’s just a part of who he is.

For example, when a reporter asked Trump if he thought sexism was a factor in Elizabeth Warren going off the reservation aka dropping out of the presidential race, Trump had other reasons.

Watch.

This.

Was.

Brutal.

And yet so true. Warren proved herself quite unlikable during the debate when she personally went after Bloomberg and once again lied about being fired for being pregnant.

Sexism has nothing to do with it UNLESS Democrats are admitting they are actually sexist.

He really ain’t.

All day.

