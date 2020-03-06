Stupid of this magnitude really and truly should be painful.

But we could all be MILLIONAIRES!

USA USA USA!

Man, we totally shoulda’ kept Bloomberg in the race if he could make us all millionaires.

*snort*

Show us the money?

The math really DOESN’T add up.

Twitter in a nutshell.

One could even go a step further and say Leftist blue-checks on Twitter in a nutshell.

Ahem, excuse us, but we were told there would be no math.

Forced out by the DNC so two rich old white guys could run for president.

Finally some truth in advertising.

***

