John McAfee claims he’s ‘re-entering’ the 2020 Presidential Race although to be honest, this editor wasn’t aware that he was in it before to RE-enter but whatever.

This is … this is something else.

My re-entry into the Presidential race — Our first re-entry video: pic.twitter.com/EIuyQa4hdv — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) March 5, 2020

What in the absolute eff-word did we just watch?

We’re not sure if we should be disturbed or impressed.

Maybe a little of both.

God bless you sir and god bless America. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2020

MERICA.

If the @DNC scams @SenSanders out of running again, I will proudly burn my vote on you. — TheRealPersonalJesus (@prophetsRus) March 5, 2020

Teared up at the end of that, so beautiful — Raul 🐐 (@morx1994) March 5, 2020

tbf it's still more coherent than Biden — Sharkclaw (@SharkclawV) March 5, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

At least McAfee knows he’s running for president. Joe still thinks he’s running for the Senate.

Folks, we’ve never needed him more. #mcafee2020 — Test Valve 254 (@testvalve254) March 5, 2020

…did vermin supreme deny the vp thing? — holly 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Regal0w0) March 5, 2020

If he makes Vermin Supreme his VP they will be unstoppable.

