John McAfee claims he’s ‘re-entering’ the 2020 Presidential Race although to be honest, this editor wasn’t aware that he was in it before to RE-enter but whatever.
This is … this is something else.
My re-entry into the Presidential race —
Our first re-entry video: pic.twitter.com/EIuyQa4hdv
— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) March 5, 2020
What in the absolute eff-word did we just watch?
We’re not sure if we should be disturbed or impressed.
Maybe a little of both.
God bless you sir and god bless America.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2020
MERICA.
If the @DNC scams @SenSanders out of running again, I will proudly burn my vote on you.
— TheRealPersonalJesus (@prophetsRus) March 5, 2020
👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/hLdvAP5BuB
— Leo 🦁🌏 (@leo_shane) March 5, 2020
Teared up at the end of that, so beautiful
— Raul 🐐 (@morx1994) March 5, 2020
tbf it's still more coherent than Biden
— Sharkclaw (@SharkclawV) March 5, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA
At least McAfee knows he’s running for president. Joe still thinks he’s running for the Senate.
Folks, we’ve never needed him more. #mcafee2020
— Test Valve 254 (@testvalve254) March 5, 2020
…did vermin supreme deny the vp thing?
— holly 🏳️⚧️ (@Regal0w0) March 5, 2020
If he makes Vermin Supreme his VP they will be unstoppable.
