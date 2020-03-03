What kind of an a-hole celebrates a fall in the stock market that could impact millions of Americans?

Oh yeah, Paul Krugman, that’s what kind.

Luckily his joy at the misfortune of millions of people because Trump broke him was only short-lived because the market has already started bouncing back and setting new records.

Seb Gorka zinged ol’ Professor Krugman:

Dude so had this coming.

And crickets.

Poor Paul.

Remember when he said the Internet was just a phase?

Heh.

Womp womp, Paul.

Must be a sweet gig.

Professor.

So good.

***

