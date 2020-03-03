What kind of an a-hole celebrates a fall in the stock market that could impact millions of Americans?

Oh yeah, Paul Krugman, that’s what kind.

Dow 25,000! — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 28, 2020

Luckily his joy at the misfortune of millions of people because Trump broke him was only short-lived because the market has already started bouncing back and setting new records.

Seb Gorka zinged ol’ Professor Krugman:

Can we get an update “professor?” https://t.co/mU2tjyGPSA — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 3, 2020

Dude so had this coming.

And crickets.

Poor Paul.

Krugman is a snit. He's on the wrong side of everything. — WindsorKnot (@WinsorKnotTie) March 3, 2020

Remember when he said the Internet was just a phase?

Heh.

It's amazing what people will find joy in. — Adam (@CopterSparky) March 3, 2020

Dow 26,703! Biggest 1 day gain since 2009! From your friends at #KAG#KAG2020LandslideVictory — US Veteran (@USVeteran4Truth) March 3, 2020

Womp womp, Paul.

Paul, like many other news people, makes a good living, being wrong. Every day. — Chuck McKenna (@ChuckMcKenna) March 3, 2020

Must be a sweet gig.

Dr. Gorka, let me help the professor out. pic.twitter.com/MZ2b0uFblg — Bubba Gump (@Bubba_Gump_2) March 3, 2020

Professor.

So good.

***

