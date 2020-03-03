What kind of an a-hole celebrates a fall in the stock market that could impact millions of Americans?
Oh yeah, Paul Krugman, that’s what kind.
Dow 25,000!
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 28, 2020
Luckily his joy at the misfortune of millions of people because Trump broke him was only short-lived because the market has already started bouncing back and setting new records.
Seb Gorka zinged ol’ Professor Krugman:
Can we get an update “professor?” https://t.co/mU2tjyGPSA
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 3, 2020
Dude so had this coming.
And crickets.
— Richard Anderson (@theNorthVision) March 3, 2020
Poor Paul.
Krugman is a snit. He's on the wrong side of everything.
— WindsorKnot (@WinsorKnotTie) March 3, 2020
Remember when he said the Internet was just a phase?
Heh.
It's amazing what people will find joy in.
— Adam (@CopterSparky) March 3, 2020
Dow 26,703!
Biggest 1 day gain since 2009!
From your friends at #KAG#KAG2020LandslideVictory
— US Veteran (@USVeteran4Truth) March 3, 2020
Womp womp, Paul.
— The Traveler 🇺🇸 (@subseafmw) March 3, 2020
Paul, like many other news people, makes a good living, being wrong. Every day.
— Chuck McKenna (@ChuckMcKenna) March 3, 2020
Must be a sweet gig.
Dr. Gorka, let me help the professor out. pic.twitter.com/MZ2b0uFblg
— Bubba Gump (@Bubba_Gump_2) March 3, 2020
Professor.
So good.
***
