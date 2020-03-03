It’s been a while since we last wrote about Rep. Eric Swalwell … when he’s not running a failed presidential campaign or breaking wind on Hardball (no wonder Matthews retired) there’s not a lot there to write about. Except, of course, when he starts making up stories about people on airplanes giving him an ‘atta boy’ or constituents yelling at him about the Democrat coronavirus hoax.

My office just received a call from a constituent who yelled, “I’m not falling for the Democrat #coronavirus hoax.” President @realDonaldTrump, it’s imperative people take this seriously. Your words are giving them the impression that it’s not serious. You must do better. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 2, 2020

Eric leaves out that his constituent then said, ‘WHOOOO DAWGIE! MERICA IS THE BEST, AMIRITE? Hey, you ‘member when you farted on live tv? THAT there was the best thing EVER. WHOOOOOO! MAGAAAAAA!’ Hey, it’s as believable as a constituent calling him up to yell about the coronavirus being a Democrat hoax when we know Trump never said that.

Just like Eric’s office never received that phone call.

No, but in yellow.

Gosh, it’s like people don’t believe him.

See what we mean?

I'm more concerned about your flatulence, sir. Those are a real danger to the public health! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 2, 2020

Won’t someone think of the climate!

Dude, stfu — stoney (@stoney_diggs) March 3, 2020

Oof.

Ironically, this tweet is a hoax — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) March 2, 2020

The irony is ironic, yup.

Swalwell is a hoax. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) March 2, 2020

Sadly he’s not.

You single handedly blew Chris Matthews off the air! https://t.co/pKw2nhB3Kt — Tweet As A Weapon 🇺🇸 (@the_hitman8403) March 3, 2020

So.

Damn.

Funny.

You certainly experience a lot of anecdotes that fit right in to your narrative of the day — Lewis P. (@_Sweet_Lew) March 3, 2020

Ain’t that convenient?

More hot air from #EricFartwell pic.twitter.com/09gcPybp8F — 👌 Super Thursday High School Science Fair🇺🇸 (@SleeveMeAlone) March 3, 2020

Dude will NEVER live down the ‘fart heard ’round the world.’

***

