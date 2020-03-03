James Woods has been back on Twitter now for about a month and already our tolerant, good-natured, good-humored lefty trolls are trying to shut him down.

Again.

James sent Twitter what we like to call a ‘love letter’ of sorts:

Dear Twitter, Blow me. Sincerely, James Woods pic.twitter.com/taZtkJiB2d — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 3, 2020

Guess when you’re over the target is when they’ll come for you the most … especially those German trolls.

Germans.

K.

Seems super heartfelt from James though, right?

Especially that whole, ‘Blow me,’ thing.

Dude could totally write greeting cards for Hallmark.

We were moved to tears as well.

Tears of laughter but still.

Why are we worried about German Laws? — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) March 3, 2020

Orange man bad?

I'm thinking Twitter has no actual real community standards. It is basically "We don't like what you said" then it gets blocked — GBlanchard47 (@GBlanchard47) March 3, 2020

Unless you’re a Lefty who hasn’t showered in a month who tweets support for all eleventy billion genders and plans to vote for Bernie Sanders. Then you’re totally in the clear.

Sounds like a “numbskull” in Germany got offended. — Rudy (@USAfree123) March 3, 2020

Wouldn’t be the first time and it won’t be the last.

Yup.

*crosses fingers*

All we’re looking for is a little balance, folks.

Just a little.

So glad to have you back 😊 — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 3, 2020

True dat.

***

Related:

OK BLOOMER: Dana Loesch takes #MiniMike Bloomberg (and his little gun-control agenda too) APART in savage thread

Another edition of who they REALLY are –> Denver City Councilwoman cheers coronavirus spreading to Trump supporters

Good LUCK with that, Dems! AOC accuses Biden and the DNC of ‘turning back the clock’ in thread rallying troops to vote Bernie