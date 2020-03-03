Nothing says elitist like Mike Bloomberg telling the little people they don’t need guns to defend themselves while he hides behind his massive armed security. And ok, so we knew he was short but looking at this video we almost wonder if they did some sort of ‘Lord of the Rings’ filming to make him look even shorter … you know, like a hobbit?

Watch:

This is the classism of Bloomberg and his gun control groups’ gun control: They all have armed security. They don’t want YOU lawfully bearing arms unless you’re rich enough to hire security like they do. https://t.co/IyMeqDvmwn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

And if anyone knows how much Bloomberg sucks when it comes to gun control, it’s Dana.

Classism, that’s a perfect word for Democrats, especially the ones who want to take away our Second Amendment rights.

Dana continued:

People who have no idea what their rights are see no problem in voting them away.

“Information age" must be ironic. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

We’ve spent years listening to Democrats lecture women about ‘voting against their own best interests’ because they’re pro-life. Ironic these same people are the ones truly voting against their actual rights, right?

He’s spent hundreds of millions of dollars on “advocacy” so he can lie to America in a town hall about existing laws. He’s better off paying people in his gun control groups to continue their mission of aggravating people on Twitter. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

Dude has wasted SO much money. And for what? Has he won any delegates yet?

Don’t forget: Michael Bloomberg founded a gun control group and paid these people to travel around the east coast and read lists of “gun violence” victims at stops and these people included the names of the Boston Bomber and justifiable homicides. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

Ahem … Shannon Watts.

I noted in my first book how Bloomberg paid people in his gun control groups to promote shootings that didn’t actually happen *on* school grounds (i.e. a late night drug deal a block over) as “school shootings” to scare people. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2020

And that’s a Democrat’s bread and butter … fear.

The left lies & manipulates routinely. They make themselves look irrational, desperate. Hate tends to do that. Independent, still leaning right. — The House of El 🕋 (@Megaman512) March 3, 2020

Isn’t it ironic that smack in the middle of the Information Age where knowledge is literally at our fingertips, we are perhaps the most ignorant generation of Americans? — Tony Hallum (@osu_shepherd) March 3, 2020

Ironic.

Sad.

Actually, depressing. Thanks for that.

You can't miss what you don't know you have until you need it. — Ivan Liechty (@truespode) March 3, 2020

Nailed it.

Like she always does.

***

