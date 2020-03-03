It takes a serious low-life to play politics with something like the coronavirus, especially when people are scared to leave their homes and the market takes a beating because of it. Sadly, Nancy Pelosi is just that sort of low-life.

And they pretend like Trump is the bad guy here.

Watch.

What a scam—Speaker Pelosi held up the vote on coronavirus funding so that her campaign team could run ads against Republicans for Super Tuesday. Instead of putting America first, she is putting politics first. pic.twitter.com/ws0nn0hUXP — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 3, 2020

Politics first, right Nancy?

No wonder Trump called these people and their behavior a hoax (NOT the coronavirus, as they’ve been claiming.) Just when you think the Democrats can’t get any more desperate or sink any lower, they literally politicize a virus.

Yikes.

She’s been in the House since God was a boy; if there was ever a shining example of a need for term limits it’s Nancy ‘Been Around for Decades’ Pelosi.

What a slime ball — JD Short (@JDShort5) March 3, 2020

It certainly does feel slimy.

Underhanded.

Dirty.

Shameful.

We’ll be here all day.

It's Super Thursday for Biden. — PrairieRider (@RandyinNebraska) March 3, 2020

And he’s running for Senator.

Oh wait.

***

