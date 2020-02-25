Even America’s poor are the envy of other countries.

Cubans included.

So Ida Bae Wells’ claim that growing up poor in America is as bad as living in Cuba rings a teeny bit hollow.

And a whole lot stupid.

The people lecturing me on Cuba right now clearly do not know anything about what it is like to be poor and black in the richest nation in the world. You want to talk about extreme poverty? Surveillance? Incarceration? Human rights violations? Police abuse? Hunger? Let’s go. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 25, 2020

Let us know when you build a raft out of trash to escape America because you’re just that desperate, Ida. Also, drop a line when you have to eat a pet or two so you don’t starve to death.

Your life is great compared to Cubans. For once use your ears, not your mouth. — neontaster (@neontaster) February 25, 2020

Seriously.

This is a fantastically ignorant statement; if the US was as bad as Cuba you wouldn't even be allowed to have access to Twitter.https://t.co/W0dhIhdQeF pic.twitter.com/IQSJ83IKdW — Beyond My Purview ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🍸 (@OverpaidA) February 25, 2020

This reminds us of people who call Trump a dictator and a tyrant. If that were the case they’d never have the opportunity to say so.

We suppose that when playing the victim is key to your agenda it’s important to somehow be the biggest victim but still.

Quite simply, you're a propaganda artist. Nothing more. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 25, 2020

Gotta get those clicks and taps.

USA>Cuba. And scene. Sorry. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) February 25, 2020

I can tell you that you have freedom & you aren’t worried about your door being knocked down by the government for worrying that you’re kids are hungry. Find out why people risk shark infested water to escape. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) February 25, 2020

You've never had to eat out of a dumpster or sail on a makeshift raft to escape a dictatorship. Kindly stop your bitching — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 25, 2020

Hey, they said ‘kindly.’

Yeah, that's why so many of our citizens paddle to Havana. — James Bennett (@TheRealJamesFB) February 25, 2020

BIG! difference, but yeah. You do you, boo. — Amanda Hugs (@BluesJailbird) February 25, 2020

Sent from iPhone — CanadianGuineaPig (@CanadianGuinea) February 25, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD!

Wait, that didn’t really work there but it just seemed to fit for some reason.

Heh.

***

