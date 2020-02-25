Even America’s poor are the envy of other countries.

Cubans included.

So Ida Bae Wells’ claim that growing up poor in America is as bad as living in Cuba rings a teeny bit hollow.

And a whole lot stupid.

Let us know when you build a raft out of trash to escape America because you’re just that desperate, Ida. Also, drop a line when you have to eat a pet or two so you don’t starve to death.

Seriously.

This reminds us of people who call Trump a dictator and a tyrant. If that were the case they’d never have the opportunity to say so.

We suppose that when playing the victim is key to your agenda it’s important to somehow be the biggest victim but still.

Gotta get those clicks and taps.

Hey, they said ‘kindly.’

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD!

Wait, that didn’t really work there but it just seemed to fit for some reason.

Heh.

***

