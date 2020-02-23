Imagine what SNL would do with Joe Biden if the show was still actually funny. Welp, if you read Rob Schneider’s tweet about Joe’s lackluster speech in Nevada you have a pretty good idea of how he and his ‘pack’ would have portrayed the former Vice President.

“Hi, I am @JoeBiden and I just did pretty good in Nevada! Now let’s go on to South Korea and let’s win there too!” pic.twitter.com/7BeW43lSR6 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) February 23, 2020

Good luck in South KOREA, Joe!

Because you know, it’s a big freakin’ deal.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If it were SNL in the 90’s, who would play Joe Biden??? — Blackwood (@615EricB) February 23, 2020

Kevin Nealon would be good.

Phil Hartman in the 90s…steve martin in the 80s — Peter (@MathTeach44) February 23, 2020

But Phil Hartman would be even better.

Man, we miss when the show was actually fun to watch.

Sad thing is I don’t know if that’s parody or not — John Inman (@jinman29) February 23, 2020

SERIOUSLY. This editor just had a second thought about whether or not this was actually a JOKE and maybe Joe did say South Korea instead of South Carolina. But it is way funnier to think of it as a joke soooo … let’s leave it at that.

Can he? Really?

I believe it’s the best he has done EVER in any of his campaigns — Frank Butry⚔️ (@fbutry) February 23, 2020

And that’s just sad.

But Rob’s joke is funny so yay!

