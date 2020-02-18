This thread from The Epoch Times’ Jeff Carlson on how Obama fundamentally changed the DOJ and pushed the agency to the Left via his wingman Eric Holder and his successor Loretta Lunch is one HELLUVA read.

And spot on.

1) Under Obama, the DOJ was fundamentally pushed to the left by Attorney General Eric Holder and then by his successor, Loretta Lynch. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

2) J. Christian Adams highlighted the highly politicized DOJ hiring practices put in place by Obama and Eric Holder in an extensive series of investigative articles.https://t.co/fpdwrL75an — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

PJ Media rules.

Oh, and they just so happen to be one of our sister sites … just sayin’.

3) His conclusion in his final article – located at bottom of the article listing: pic.twitter.com/SaPaaPU2gx — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

113 Leftist lawyers.

0 Moderate, non-ideological, or conservative lawyers.

Holy crap.

4) Eric Holder came up with the process for doling out settlements from the financial crisis to activist groups. pic.twitter.com/w9YUzMkTcg — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

Wow. They funded the Obama admin’s electric vehicle initiative after Congress refused to pay for it with the Volkswagen settlement. That seems … political.

5) According to a Congressional Committee Report – Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2016:https://t.co/cwF2ib6FWR pic.twitter.com/NwAEtTx1vA — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

Did we say, ‘Holy crap’ yet because HOLY CRAP.

6) The Congressional Committee also noted the Justice Department’s stonewalling tactics: pic.twitter.com/Vaik5Nq5pm — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

Can you imagine the shiznit fit the Left would throw if Sessions and Barr were doing these things?

7) Obama’s Justice Department took proceeds that were intended to benefit homeowners harmed during the 2008 financial crisis – nearly $1 billion per Congressional records – and used these settlements to directly fund left-wing political organizations – their political allies. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

Why isn’t this front-page news?!?

Oh, wait, traditional media would never print the truth about their Messiah, especially if it might make him look like the sneaky a-hole he was.

The DOJ Slush Fund that was run under Obama & Holder is just one in a litany of abuses and over-reach that occurred at the DOJ during Obama's tenure.https://t.co/Q1jNKWcxtf — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

Fundamentally pushed to the Left.

Rep Bob Goodlatte & Rep. Tom Marino worked to end the DOJ Slush Fund. But it wasn't until Trump won the presidency that the practice was ended by AG Jeff Sessions on June 5, 2017.https://t.co/R2pGW0uoye — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

Boom.

10) AG Sessions: “When the federal government settles a case against a corporate wrongdoer, any settlement funds should go first to the victims and then to the American people—not to bankroll third-party special interest groups or the political friends of whoever is in power.” — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2020

Those funds should NOT go to political allies and buddies.

And Obama did it for years and years.

Shameful.

***

