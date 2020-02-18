Ben Rhodes’ bromance with Obama is alive and well.

Yeah we know, gross.

Ben didn’t like Trump picking on his hero’s economy:

Things Obama did and Trump didn’t:

– won over 50 percent of vote (twice)

– rescue economy

– initiate longest stretch of job growth in history (still going)

– extend health care to 20 million Americans

– set example for our children we can be proud of

– respected around world https://t.co/wwzFxAP8BB — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 18, 2020

Rescued the economy? HA HA HA HA HA HA

Obama was a job killer.

Obama robbed 30 million people of their heath insurance.

Set an example for our children … girl, please.

No offense, but what a NOB.

Respected, my ass! — Dusty (@dustopian) February 18, 2020

That’s very nice creative writing Ben. Your college degree shines here. — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) February 18, 2020

A for effort, young man.

The recession ended in June of 2009, Ben. The depressed jobs recovery was all on President Obama's tab. I personally expect a lot more for $10 Trillion in added debt. pic.twitter.com/dhIUc5rnTI — JimmyNashville (@JimmyNashville1) February 18, 2020

Dammit! Math is so racist.

Has delusional thinking always run in your family? — Brian D Moore (@Brian51207316) February 18, 2020

Sure. Ben, you are pathetic — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) February 18, 2020

Fast and Furious. Benghazi. — TPluemer (@TPluemer) February 18, 2020

– spied on the press (James Rosen)

– destroyed the used car market

– Solyndra (tip of iceberg)

– AG defied Congressional subpoena

– deprived consumers of healthcare insurance and doctors they liked

– took the presidency from Hillary in 2008 BWAHAHAHA — BIGLY (@_Wuthering) February 18, 2020

Oof.

1Healthcare plan (unconstitutional )

2)Fast & Furious

3) Libya

4) Caliphate

5) Slowest recovery Ever

6) Record Number Whistleblower Prosecutions

7) Spied on Reporters and imprisoned a few

8) Spied on @GOP Campaign and Private citizens #FisaAbuse

9) First AG held contempt… pic.twitter.com/RJAOZbanUf — Boston Silversmith (@Swampdo01077548) February 18, 2020

Bombed more countries than W.

Droned civilians.

Used the IRS to target his political adversaries.

True, Ben is right … Trump has not done those things.

***

