Ben Rhodes’ bromance with Obama is alive and well.
Yeah we know, gross.
Ben didn’t like Trump picking on his hero’s economy:
Things Obama did and Trump didn’t:
– won over 50 percent of vote (twice)
– rescue economy
– initiate longest stretch of job growth in history (still going)
– extend health care to 20 million Americans
– set example for our children we can be proud of
– respected around world https://t.co/wwzFxAP8BB
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 18, 2020
Rescued the economy? HA HA HA HA HA HA
Obama was a job killer.
Obama robbed 30 million people of their heath insurance.
Set an example for our children … girl, please.
No offense, but what a NOB.
Obama built this…#ObamaNationalSecurity
in ONE photo. pic.twitter.com/zk7Ykqc3XS
— Col Joe 🇺🇸 (@GKJoe) February 18, 2020
Respected, my ass!
— Dusty (@dustopian) February 18, 2020
That’s very nice creative writing Ben. Your college degree shines here.
— Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) February 18, 2020
A for effort, young man.
The recession ended in June of 2009, Ben. The depressed jobs recovery was all on President Obama's tab. I personally expect a lot more for $10 Trillion in added debt. pic.twitter.com/dhIUc5rnTI
— JimmyNashville (@JimmyNashville1) February 18, 2020
Dammit! Math is so racist.
Has delusional thinking always run in your family?
— Brian D Moore (@Brian51207316) February 18, 2020
Sure. Ben, you are pathetic
— TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) February 18, 2020
Fast and Furious. Benghazi.
— TPluemer (@TPluemer) February 18, 2020
– spied on the press (James Rosen)
– destroyed the used car market
– Solyndra (tip of iceberg)
– AG defied Congressional subpoena
– deprived consumers of healthcare insurance and doctors they liked
– took the presidency from Hillary in 2008 BWAHAHAHA
— BIGLY (@_Wuthering) February 18, 2020
Oof.
1Healthcare plan (unconstitutional )
2)Fast & Furious
3) Libya
4) Caliphate
5) Slowest recovery Ever
6) Record Number Whistleblower Prosecutions
7) Spied on Reporters and imprisoned a few
8) Spied on @GOP Campaign and Private citizens #FisaAbuse
9) First AG held contempt… pic.twitter.com/RJAOZbanUf
— Boston Silversmith (@Swampdo01077548) February 18, 2020
Bombed more countries than W.
Droned civilians.
Used the IRS to target his political adversaries.
True, Ben is right … Trump has not done those things.
