If Soledad O’Brien was going to accuse Charles Payne of sucking up to racists she could have at least had the nads to tag him in the tweet so he could defend himself.

But oh no.

Soledad, always keeping it classy.

Charles did catch wind of her hateful tweet though and well, dropped her.

Big time.

A lot of phonies.

There it is.

Trending

He’s tougher than this editor.

Since Trump became president it seems the only thing Soledad is really capable of is trolling his supporters.

It’s sad.

That too.

Join the club.

Narrow-minded people like Soledad O’Brien.

***

Related:

Sen. Chris Murphy admitting to secret meeting with Zarif makes this thread about his ties with Iran more DAMNING than ever

HE MAD: Trump triggered the ever-loving SNOT out of Ben Rhodes by pointing out how crappy Obama’s economy was

‘Show us the TRANSCRIPTS: Sen. Chris Murphy’s thread on what he told Zarif makes their secret meeting seem even SHADIER

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bloombergcharles payneSoledad O'BrienTrump