If Soledad O’Brien was going to accuse Charles Payne of sucking up to racists she could have at least had the nads to tag him in the tweet so he could defend himself.

But oh no.

Charles Payne: ‘The racist I suck up to isn’t as bad as the other racist guy’ Whew. These people. https://t.co/pnb0bXXrm6 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 18, 2020

Soledad, always keeping it classy.

Charles did catch wind of her hateful tweet though and well, dropped her.

Big time.

You have a predictable knack for distorting what people say while ignoring what's actually being conveyed. I expected a lot of phonies to try and dismiss the point of Black leaders and voices justify supporting Bloomberg whose actions were brutal. Their mantra is "lesser evil" https://t.co/BFiSSbDGrv — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 18, 2020

A lot of phonies.

There it is.

How do you deal with these media morons? I couldn’t do it. — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) February 18, 2020

He’s tougher than this editor.

Outstanding segment on F&F this morning. You hit the mark on every topic you addressed. Thank you for staying strong. — Maggie (@drillanwr) February 18, 2020

Mike Bloomberg’s contribution to black and brown people was to put their young men in prison. .@realDonaldTrump gave them jobs and a real future. — Jeremy Colonna (@SmoovJC) February 18, 2020

You tell her CP. Some people can only HATE. You do your job EVERYDAY and give us information to make our own opinions. We love U ! Keep it up ! — Gary Broadwell (@GaryBroadwell) February 18, 2020

Since Trump became president it seems the only thing Soledad is really capable of is trolling his supporters.

It’s sad.

Excuse @soledadobrien she lost any sense of rationality long ago – or her ability to fein it. — BJLoVerde Jr. (@BJLoVerde) February 18, 2020

That too.

@soledadobrien has always been a foolish character with no credibility. — janet (@janetdubay) February 18, 2020

@soledadobrien lost my respect yrs ago. I remember when she first started. I am so disappointed in her. — Claire207🇺🇸 (@Claire207ME) February 18, 2020

Join the club.

Charles, you have more class in your pinky toe than her. Keep fighting and getting the truth out there. I love your segments on Fox News, thank you — 🇺🇸 Angel 🇺🇸 Fisher 🇺🇸 (@haloangelTN) February 18, 2020

@soledadobrien is only good for making sandwiches, no worries. — Jackson Robeson (@JacksonRobeson) February 18, 2020

Your reasoning is sound, but sadly it is lost on narrow-minded people. — falala⭐⭐⭐ (@yoDallasgal) February 18, 2020

Narrow-minded people like Soledad O’Brien.

***

