Michelle Obama claims black women are not always made to feel beautiful.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t make the claim.

"I’m a black woman in America. And you know, we’re not always made to feel beautiful. So there’s still that baggage that we carry, and not everyone can relate to that," Michelle Obama said. https://t.co/acrR7fjF1F

From The Hill:

As the first black first lady, Obama felt heavy scrutiny on the campaign trail and even in the White House. From her bare arms to her butt, every part of her image has been picked over publicly. “People called me all kinds of things when I was campaigning for Barack, like it was a competition,” she said. “They called me un-American, and this stuff sticks with you. Men talked about the size of my butt. There are people who were telling me I was angry. That stuff hurts, and it makes you sort of wonder, what are people seeing? That stuff is there. And look, I’m a black woman in America. And you know, we’re not always made to feel beautiful. So there’s still that baggage that we carry, and not everyone can relate to that.”

This seems a little disingenuous coming from a woman who spent years gracing the covers of beauty and style magazines … the same magazines that totally ignore Melania Trump.

You were featured on the cover of every fashion and celebrity magazine, monthly, for 8 years. Also, everyone feels this way. https://t.co/h3cFc1M1Kp — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 14, 2020

Yup, everyone feels insecure about their looks, regardless of race.

Cry me a river. You have literally been on HUNDREDS of magazine covers. How many has First Lady Melania Trump been on these past four years… pic.twitter.com/dUVWlloMGY — Harry Gato (@harrygato) February 14, 2020

Last few years our First Lady has been either ignored or insulted by the fashion industry solely because she married POTUS. Meanwhile, we were told for 8 straight years everything Michelle wore was perfection, as were her arms. — Bleu Cheque (@DKCMOM1) February 14, 2020

Give me a break. The media FAWNED all over her for EIGHT years! No one is buying this crap. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) February 14, 2020

Victimhood is in though, man.

***

Related:

Claws OUT! AOC catches Neera Tanden talking smack about her owing Warren an apology over M4A and WHOA NELLY

‘Jefferson and Madison would be appalled’: Ted Cruz delivers scathing blow to VA Dems for making Virginian’s votes useless

SCHOOLED: Conservative women fact-SLAM Debbie Wasserman Schultz for painting American women as victims to push #ERA