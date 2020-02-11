Someone might want to check in Alyssa Milano, just sayin’.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have just killed the Equal Rights Amendment. https://t.co/hI0oluMVLI — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 11, 2020

Say it ain’t so, RBG!

From Vox.com:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the most important feminist lawyer in American history. Long before she became a judge, she convinced the Supreme Court to hold that gender discrimination can violate the Constitution. She spent many of the following years working to strengthen those protections for women. Yet Ginsburg said on Monday that one of her life’s goals — writing a strong prohibition against gender discrimination into the Constitution — must be put on hold.

Oh no!

Ginsburg’s comments on Monday suggest that she believes this 1982 deadline should be considered binding. “I would like to see a new beginning” for ERA ratification, the justice told McKeown. “There’s too much controversy about latecomers,” Ginsburg added. “Plus, a number of states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that said ‘we’ve changed our minds?’”

There she goes, owning the libs again.

We are at the point where even RBG is owning libs now. 🤣🤣🤣 — JAC (@michcusejoe5) February 11, 2020

Heh.

They’re all gonna want the years of life they donated to her back now. https://t.co/S8Gh6HsCko — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 11, 2020

And the plasma.

Yup.

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 11, 2020

Seriously.

But how will we achieve parity among men and women in higher education and entry-level hiring now? — misinforminimalism (@jeff_techentin) February 11, 2020

Of course, some are calling Vox out for not telling the whole story about the deadline in their headline:

Yikes… Do you guys actually care about reporting facts or only an agenda? — M0ser (@TM0s41) February 11, 2020

But at the end of the day RBG did indeed just put the Equal Rights Amendment on hold.

Ironic, no?

***

Related:

‘Really pulled herself up by her bootstraps’: AOC like totally out-AOC’d herself introducing Bernie Sanders at his rally (watch)

‘Can’t WAIT for the debates! LOL!’ Democrat files to challenge AOC for her #NY14 seat and boy-howdy THIS is gonna be fun

‘Welp, the Left can’t billboard either’: Lincoln Project’s billboard meant to dunk on Trump only gets them mocked MERCILESSLY