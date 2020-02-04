The Left has learned nothing from the past three years.

Seriously.

They can’t even keep it together over a photo of Ben Carson standing in the aisle of a plane wearing a MAGA hat with a bunch of other Trump team members wearing their MAGA hats.

Well, Team Trump leaving Iowa looking happy/with new hats (pic via @TimMurtaugh) pic.twitter.com/5JeDclwuVc — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) February 4, 2020

It never occurred to them that Ben is in the aisle and in the middle because he’s the most famous person on that plane? Nope, it’s all about the racism.

Because deep down, nobody does racism better than the Left.

Look at this garbage.

Photographer: Hey Ben Carson, would you mind sitting in the middle of this picture? Ben Carson: Sure, but why? Photographer: No reason https://t.co/WzRSgeB0VD — Ann Durand (@DurandAnn) February 4, 2020

So on brand that Ben Carson is the only one without a seat. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/OMzOc7Drwi — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 4, 2020

… and starring ben carson as "the black one" pic.twitter.com/VH8LtFN08a — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks fought so hard so … Ben Carson could kneel in the aisle of a plane full of bigots. pic.twitter.com/yeAfNAlcW6 — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) February 4, 2020

Such jackas*es.

“If we make BEN CARSON awkwardly stand squat in the aisle, it will make it less obvious that everyone on this bus is white.” pic.twitter.com/GCPgZFNl8e — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) February 4, 2020

*sigh*

We know, they probably can’t help themselves because they’ve been making racist comments about minorities who support Republicans for decades but still … this is just obnoxious.

Putting Ben Carson toward the back at the beginning of Black History Month is exactly on brand for these yahoos. pic.twitter.com/IiFSveppYx — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 4, 2020

OR, and hear us out, this was the best way to make Ben the focus of the picture. Notice the back of the plane is way way waaaaay back behind him.

Ben Carson not having a seat in a photo full of white supremacists seems on brand. https://t.co/u0eLYCDa7e — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 4, 2020

We got nothin’.

Ben Carson is not a "thing," he's a person https://t.co/CtIT88TA8c — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 4, 2020

It’s like our friends on the Left want Trump to be president forever.

***

