Welp, it certainly seems to be raining crap all over the Democrat Party this morning, and honestly it couldn’t happen to a more deserving party. Man, we thought the impeachment sham was embarrassing but they really outdid themselves with this Iowa Caucus mess. You can tell it’s really bad by how quickly people are claiming, ‘NOT IT.’

Like Robby Mook, former campaign manager of Hillary Clinton’s embarrassing 2016 campaign.

Sorry, folks. I did NOT have anythjng to do with building the Iowa caucus app. I dont know anything about it, had no role in it, and dont own a company that makes mobile appa. Please contact @iowademocrats with questions about it. — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) February 4, 2020

Seems people don’t believe Robby. Huh.

Wonder why that is?

So he did work with them? And excuse us while we adjust our tinfoil, but there are several connections between Shadow Inc. (the company that built the app) and Hillary Clinton.

Hrm.

The Des Moines Register reported otherwise. pic.twitter.com/24untj7YiG — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) February 4, 2020

And man, the Internet never forgets.

Proud to launch Defending Digital Democracy today @BelferCenter; Rs/Ds working together to stop cyber & info attacks https://t.co/EueLs2LAfS — Robby Mook (@RobbyMook) July 18, 2017

this is not the only news outlet that mentions your involvement. it’s hard to believe anything you say. pic.twitter.com/nlJ3QAlATJ — grace 🇩🇴🇸🇻🌹 (@bernieespueblo) February 4, 2020

You worked with IDP on election security at Harvard Defending Digital Democracy Project in fall 2019, IDP and D3P reportedly developed the app together, you understand how that looks surely. — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 4, 2020

We’re not so sure he does know how this looks OR he’s thinking he can pull a Hillary and pretend he’s too stupid to know any better.

"Multiple sources tell Fortune that the DNC partnered with the Department of Homeland Security and Harvard University's Defending Digital Democracy (D3) project to develop the app." You founded the Harvard initiative. Please clarify.https://t.co/AvA1lsY6JV — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 4, 2020

Oops.

Adam Schiff says it was you. — Robert Cornell (@RBCornell) February 4, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Now do Russian Collusion. — Chris (@unlobodelnorte) February 4, 2020

And we thought the impeachment sham was bad.

WOW, Democrats. Just wow.

***

