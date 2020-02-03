Ana Navarro tries so hard to be edgy … and she just keeps on failing.

Did she really think the Super Bowl half-time show as a dig at anyone who wants immigrants to enter the country LEGALLY? Seems she left that little detail out of her silly tweet:

If after watching this half-time show, you’re against immigration and think Latinos are invaders……go to boring, rhythm-less hell. Really. Hispanics are Americans and Make America Great.

Deal with it! 🔥 🇺🇸 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 3, 2020

Take that Trump! HA HA HA HA

Ana, really?

Trump isn’t against immigration.

Americans aren’t against immigration.

They’re against illegal immigration.

Say it with me "against ILLEGAL immigration"… — Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) February 3, 2020

This isn’t difficult.

Not to mention …

Shakira is Colombian and JLo is from the Bronx. Other than that, hell of a tweet, Ana — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 3, 2020

Hell of a tweet. Yup.

"Because of the dancing ability of two women, unregulated immigration is okay." Yikes. — Unfortunately, I Can Believe It (@DoctorDoctor412) February 3, 2020

Right? Let’s chuck the laws on immigration out the window because two women shook their moneymakers during the Super Bowl. WE FINALLY SEE THE LIGHT.

Holy cow.

Lol…That is about as useless of a comment regarding immigration that I have ever heard of. Should we put twerking down as a desired skill set for future prospective immigrants? — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 3, 2020

Heh.

Jennifer Lopez was born & raised in New York. Are there people saying she’s an immigrant? — KGVote (@KGvote) February 3, 2020

It’s all so confusing and stupid.

Yup.

LEGAL vs ILLEGAL Deal with it. — Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) February 3, 2020

But J-Lo!

***

