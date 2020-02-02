The Des Moines Register has decided against releasing a poll they’ve been releasing for 76 years …

Because THAT’S not shady or anything. Especially if you believe the stories floating around about the DNC trying to find some way to keep Bernie Sanders from being the nominee.

From the Des Moines Register:

The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have made the decision to not release the final installment of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll as planned this evening.

Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll. Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll. It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate.

While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.

Or could it be someone is leading in the poll the DNC doesn’t want to lead?

Wow.

