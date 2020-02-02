The Des Moines Register has decided against releasing a poll they’ve been releasing for 76 years …

#BREAKING: The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have decided note to release the final installment of the #IowaPoll as planned this evening. https://t.co/tVi97cDFPX — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) February 2, 2020

Because THAT’S not shady or anything. Especially if you believe the stories floating around about the DNC trying to find some way to keep Bernie Sanders from being the nominee.

From the Des Moines Register:

The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have made the decision to not release the final installment of the CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll as planned this evening. Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll. Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll. It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate. While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.

Or could it be someone is leading in the poll the DNC doesn’t want to lead?

Breaking News: Bernie Sanders has opened up a lead in Iowa in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, a New York Times/Siena College poll of likely caucusgoers found https://t.co/lxA4W5KCUb — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 25, 2020

Wow.

The Left seems less than impressed with this news.

So who are you trying to suppress, Tulsi Gabbard or Bernie Sanders or maybe Andrew Yang? It's definitely not Warren, Biden or Bloomberg because if they were leading you'd release the #IowaPoll. #Tulsi2020 — richard m. castaldo 🌺 #IChooseTulsi (@Castaldo2018) February 2, 2020

Hi — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 2, 2020

What’s interesting was Brit Hume was talking about this very thing earlier in the evening, before news broke they would not be releasing the poll.

There’s usually a fresh Des Moines Register poll out on the Sunday before the caucuses. It will be interesting if it matches the results below. If so, there will be sweaty palms among establishment Democrats. https://t.co/JFOwTfRdcz — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 1, 2020

They will certainly try to avoid that, but remember: they may not want Bernie but they want his supporters. It will be fascinating to see how they try to block him. They’re already making rules changes that will let Bloomberg into the debates. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 1, 2020

And then.

They canceled publication of an entire poll because a single pollster incorrectly asked a single question. Yep, that's integrity all right. Oh, wait. I just misspelled "Excuse for hiding a poll result they don't want revealed". — Sharkman (@Sharkman1963) February 2, 2020

Ding ding ding.

They dont want to show Bernie beating Biden. — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) February 2, 2020

DNC hard at work — Dan G (@Ding34135) February 2, 2020

Eating their own. Yup.

