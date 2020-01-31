You’d think by now Adam Schiff would have figured out being a melodramatic toolbag on the floor of the Senate wasn’t winning anyone over but nope. We suppose it’s hard on the bug-eyed Barney Fyfe-looking ‘legislator’ to watch this whole thing fall apart after he’s spent so many months concocting and controlling it.

If he thinks shaming the Senate will somehow convince them to let him have his way, he’s wrong.

"The body will die" Schiff threatens the Senate, which is an interesting play for one who desperately wants to join said body. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 31, 2020

Not a great look, Adam.

Watch.

“This will be cited in impeachment trials from this point until the end of history,” Rep. Schiff says of precedent set by refusing to call witnesses https://t.co/TrHSFgpLQk pic.twitter.com/kln6OvRT32 — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) January 31, 2020

YOU REPUBLICANS WILL RUE THE DAY!

Adam Schiff is melting down, again. Someone get him a counselor, he’s gonna need it. What a clown 🤡 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 31, 2020

Seriously.

Our Founders would be “aghast” if they knew Adam Schiff released private phone records of a journalist and the top Republican on his committee. pic.twitter.com/Bt09Jz4jw3 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 31, 2020

But the Constitution! Adams! Eleventy!

It’s really such a joke to listen to him prattle on about these things knowing he has no choice since he has no real case.

“This will be cited in impeachment trials from this point until the end of history,” Rep. Schiff says of precedent set by refusing to call witnesses https://t.co/vwxdcibO1r pic.twitter.com/v7p7SRTtnR — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2020

Schiff: "Should courtrooms all across America, when someone is tried, but they are a person of influence and power, they can declare at the beginning of the trial: 'If government's case is so good, let them prove it without witnesses.'" pic.twitter.com/eeF1qXE2Oh — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 31, 2020

Schiff keeps leaving out that they had plenty of witnesses in the House.

He also leaves out the fact that he wouldn’t allow Republicans to call any witnesses.

And notice Darcy and others in the media aren’t exactly correcting him.

Fill in the blanks. We know that Adam Schiff purjured __________, how can we trust his claims that people have threatened to ________ the Whistleblower? When asked, he claimed that he ______ know who the whistleblower was. This is as shady as the death of Jeffery __________. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 31, 2020

On one hand, we are so ready for this whole mess to be done, and on the other, we’ll sort of miss making fun of ol’ Schiff for Brains.

Then again, he’ll probably do something stupid again sooner than later so there’s that.

***

