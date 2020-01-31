Senator Lisa Murkowski is voting no on bringing in additional witnesses and documents to the Senate for the impeachment trial.

Color us pleasantly surprised.

Murkowski took to Twitter to explain why and all we can say is Schiff might want to get a little aloe for that burn. As well as Elizabeth Warren.

Rushed and flawed.

Trending

Yup.

And check out the dig at their ‘shortcomings’.

Partisan nature of this impeachment.

THANK YOU.

Nope, at this point, it’s just wasting the Senate’s time and providing sound bites for Trump’s campaign. Oh, and a little for the Democrats.

Lookin’ at you, Fauxcahontas.

She’s right.

Give ’em Hell, Lisa.

***

Related:

‘Finally some effective voter outreach’: Story making the rounds on Twitter about a drunk Biden staffer on a plane is … just WOW

‘BRO, take the L’: Andy Lassner’s desperate plea for MORE DIRT on Trump another sad reminder of how BROKEN the Left really is

REEEEE! Lefty meltdown over the impeachment trial on #RIPGOP unlike anything we’ve seen since the 2016 Election and ROFL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentSenator Lisa MurkowskiTrump