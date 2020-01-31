Senator Lisa Murkowski is voting no on bringing in additional witnesses and documents to the Senate for the impeachment trial.

Color us pleasantly surprised.

Murkowski took to Twitter to explain why and all we can say is Schiff might want to get a little aloe for that burn. As well as Elizabeth Warren.

(1/5) I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 31, 2020

(2/5) The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 31, 2020

Rushed and flawed.

Yup.

And check out the dig at their ‘shortcomings’.

(3/5) Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 31, 2020

Partisan nature of this impeachment.

THANK YOU.

Nope, at this point, it’s just wasting the Senate’s time and providing sound bites for Trump’s campaign. Oh, and a little for the Democrats.

(4/5) It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed. It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 31, 2020

Lookin’ at you, Fauxcahontas.

(5/5) I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded our institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another. We are sadly at a low point of division in this country. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 31, 2020

She’s right.

Give ’em Hell, Lisa.

***

