Hey, good news folks. The Left is handling the notion that the Senate will not be calling witnesses and may go ahead and vote today because you know, they’re adults and understand that the House really didn’t bring anything impeachable to them for consideration in the first place really well.

Ahem.

JUST KIDDING.

These people have lost their damn minds. Yeah yeah, we know that’s how they usually are but today they are exceptionally unhinged and trending #RIPGOP.

All they had to do was not be insane …

Gosh, wouldn’t it be awful if #RIPGOP trended today? Definitely don’t retweet #RIPGOP or use the hashtag #RIPGOP today, it might upset Republicans. — Travis | Text FIGHT to 24477 (@travisakers) January 31, 2020

Now that’s an impressive meltdown.

And nah, Republicans are far too busy pointing and laughing.

Gosh, Lefties seem upset.

Once McConnell wraps up his rigged, predetermined, no-witness trial and a newly emboldened, more dangerous Trump follows in the footsteps of Putin and starts having critics murdered – what’s the remedy then?#RIPGOP #WeWantWitnessesAndDocuments — W Smith Ω 🧢😎 Remove Trump & Fumigate The WH. (@WesSmith123) January 31, 2020

Putin? We thought this was about Ukraine?

I'm mad as hell today. McConnell said he was going to bury the evidence and move the trial quickly, and now cowardly GOP senators are looking to ban any witnesses or documents. The Republican Party is filth. Pure corruption backing an immoral President. #RIPGOP — Marian Ferris Lasko (@FerrisLasko) January 31, 2020

They’re so mad and they don’t even really understand why.

#RIPGOP A vote for any Republican will be a vote for lawlessness & corruption. No matter what they say.

No matter how they say it. Its that simple — Herbert (@HHooversGhost) January 31, 2020

Simple little things, they never learn. Do they really think the GOP is worried about a bunch of people hating them who have been hating them for years and years?

Not so much.

#RIPGOP is chock full of delicious temper tantrums 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eaZYbcdIF4 — Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) January 31, 2020

Yeah, we giggled.

Is #RIPGOP a new line of products from Gwyneth Paltrow?

It's a new line of products from Gwyneth Paltrow, isn't it? — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) January 31, 2020

Watching the Democrats whine with #ImpeachmentTrialSham and #RIPGOP trending is fantastic. it is like Election Day again. pic.twitter.com/GbK3QXan0C — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 31, 2020

Your pain refreshes me https://t.co/f8GnWAdkcJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 31, 2020

#RIPGOP is another trend by democrats who are mad at Republicans about the #impeachment failure when it's the house democrats who actually failed. Congratulations on ignoring your parties ineptitude. You deserved this loss. pic.twitter.com/Ii57QznhX4 — Hans Auf (@hansauf) January 31, 2020

The vote hasn’t even taken place on the witnesses, let alone the actual case, and they’ve already lost their freakin’ minds. We can’t even imagine how insane this is going to get moving forward …

Eating our Wheaties.

***

