Tom Nichols has started lecturing Democrats about how they better vote … wonder if that means he’s given up lecturing Republicans or if he’s just broadening his ‘expertise’.

After tonight, I never want to hear another Democratic voter complain about not feeling "energized" or "heard" or "enthused" or "excited." Vote for your primary choice, and then be ice-cold in your determination to show up at the polls and vote for the nominee, whoever it is. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

And if that nominee is Bernie Sanders? You know, the guy who wants to completely dismantle the fundamental basics of our country and install socialism? Surely even Tom knows better than to support a socialist … right?

Tom will ice cold vote for Bernie Sanders because Tom is a socialist. https://t.co/PBvYlmpFVK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

Or not.

Watching his fall has just been utterly insane. — Mike O'Donovan (@BeardedMinarchy) January 31, 2020

Insane and so damn depressing.

Not as insane at will be when he votes for Bernie Sanders and ten seconds later tries the explain why he’s not actually a socialist now. https://t.co/wXdrje2y0B — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

He just has to stop Trump because … wait for it … ORANGE MAN BAD.

This is all so trite and boring now.

Tom responded to Steeze:

"I have no idea what strategic voting means, because my entire Twitter existence is venting rage at Never Trumpers who refuse to join me in my pouty, dissociated nihilist shtick." https://t.co/mXjgygr4xm — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

Strategic voting.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back into her head she would be able to see Russia from her house.

Tom, you’re voting for Bernie Sanders – Yes/No https://t.co/nNcqttW8Wa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

Sounds like yes.

Tom will strategically vote for Bernie Sanders.. Because Tom is now a strategic socialist https://t.co/nNcqttW8Wa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

If, God forbid, it comes down to where I have to vote for an incompetent old crank like Sanders to kick this mafia out of DC, @redsteeze, I'll do it.

You'll do what you do: Sit in the back of the class and bitterly throw spitballs at people willing to make hard choices. https://t.co/YywgNiaSb0 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

Bernie is worse than an incompetent old crank, Tom, and you know it.

Lol that is the perfect description of @redsteeze — The Captain (@thecaptain1919) January 31, 2020

He's a loner, man, a rebel. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

HOOboy.

Tom seems fussy.

Ouch.

Of course you’ll do it. Because you’re a socialist. https://t.co/lqpeajdpNr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

Ouch again.

I'm not a socialist either, but if I have to vote for one to get rid of Donald Trump, I'll do it.

What are you prepared to do to defend what you believe in, @redsteeze?

I mean, assuming you believe in anything. Anything at all. https://t.co/GPH46TAWIa — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

How absolutely gone does someone have to be to vote for a SOCIALIST to remove Trump?

Wait, don’t answer that.

I just want to know what you're going to do in November, @redsteeze. I mean, leaving aside the usual cowardly arguments about how it won't matter, you live in a blue state, blah blah blah. If the Dems can deliver Biden, are you in, or are they all commies? https://t.co/RspAz6X0ku — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

We believe this.

Well Tom no, but if you vote for Bernie, you are in fact a communist. Have fun explaining that one to your 80’s self. https://t.co/JNjGDsyNK0 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

Tom Nichols is definitely not melting down right now at being called that thing he definitely is that he also hates. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

He was sorta melting down.

Apparently, @redsteeze is now too cool to like The Big Lebowski, and has been reduced to checking my likes. Steve, if you want me to be a mentor and spirit guide to you, just ask. This is a little embarrassing. https://t.co/WIsjbBye4F — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

I don’t think communists or socialists should be a mentor to anyone, thanks for the offer tho. https://t.co/VrM5sKSJL9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

This did not go the way Tom wanted.

I'm just engaging with you, @redsteeze. You started tweeting at me, and I've answered you. You, on the other hand, are checking my "likes" and editing screenshots of my feed like a kid who just discovered beer. How I've missed our talks, my son. https://t.co/Z4pRlUvwjd — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

“Look I don’t want to vote for Che Guevara or have to shop Hot Topic.. but by god I’ll do it..” @RadioFreeTom — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

“Akshully Fidel Castro isn’t looking so bad right now..” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

“I’m voting for Lenin next election no matter what! What do you believe in?” “Not Lenin?” “Well you’re just an online nihilist.” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

Tom likes to hide behind “incompetent” to fool people into believing Sanders has no intention of carrying in out his communist agenda he’s promised for 30 years. https://t.co/lqpeajdpNr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

I have thirty years of evidence on my side; Steve has some stuff Lou Dobbs told him. https://t.co/kcayghHhMt — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

*sigh*

Except …

Tom kept trying.

He was the guy always outside smoking clove cigarettes with some other heavy dissociated artists complaining about how the English teachers just don't get how amazing his poetry is — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

And failing.

This is the best compliment I’ve ever gotten. https://t.co/PncbSe8gLI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

"Voting for the guy who can stop the worse guy" is too much math for these folks. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

Not when that guy is a socialist, Tom.

Right. You think a born in the wool true communist is worse than Trump – Hence why you’re a communist, and why you’ll vote for one. No one cares that you think this btw, it’s totally fine. You’re a Marxist now. Whatever. But that truth sure does bother you a whole lot. https://t.co/qtrnuwKsNJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

“I’m only voting for Stalin to stop Hitler, you rube.” https://t.co/qtrnuwKsNJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2020

Yeah, you rube.

