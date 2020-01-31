Tom Nichols has started lecturing Democrats about how they better vote … wonder if that means he’s given up lecturing Republicans or if he’s just broadening his ‘expertise’.

And if that nominee is Bernie Sanders? You know, the guy who wants to completely dismantle the fundamental basics of our country and install socialism? Surely even Tom knows better than to support a socialist … right?

Or not.

Insane and so damn depressing.

He just has to stop Trump because … wait for it … ORANGE MAN BAD.

This is all so trite and boring now.

Tom responded to Steeze:

Strategic voting.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back into her head she would be able to see Russia from her house.

Sounds like yes.

Bernie is worse than an incompetent old crank, Tom, and you know it.

HOOboy.

Tom seems fussy.

Ouch.

Ouch again.

How absolutely gone does someone have to be to vote for a SOCIALIST to remove Trump?

Wait, don’t answer that.

We believe this.

He was sorta melting down.

This did not go the way Tom wanted.

*sigh*

Except …

Tom kept trying.

And failing.

Not when that guy is a socialist, Tom.

Yeah, you rube.

***

