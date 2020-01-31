You guys remember Wajahat Ali, right? The CNN contributor who went on Don Lemonâ€™s show with Rick Wilson and mocked Trump supporters insinuating they were too dumb to know basically anything. Ok, so maybe you donâ€™t remember him since he was all but forgotten in the aftermath (â€˜that guy no one knowsâ€™) but still â€¦

Wajahat seems to be upset that an â€˜increasingly extremist minorityâ€™ refuses to play by the rules.

Whatever the Hell that means.

Oh, and he canâ€™t spell pedestal either.

Wajahat, if youâ€™re going to call LOTS of other people dumb make sure you avoid basic spelling errors.

Just sayinâ€™.

Hurr durr.

And to think, some people donâ€™t believe in karma.

Wajahat would first have to have a sense of humor.

So long.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

If there was ever a group in desperate need of a mirror â€¦ yup.

HOOOO DAWGIE.

Sadly, these days, many of them really are.

***

