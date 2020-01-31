You guys remember Wajahat Ali, right? The CNN contributor who went on Don Lemonâ€™s show with Rick Wilson and mocked Trump supporters insinuating they were too dumb to know basically anything. Ok, so maybe you donâ€™t remember him since he was all but forgotten in the aftermath (â€˜that guy no one knowsâ€™) but still â€¦

Wajahat seems to be upset that an â€˜increasingly extremist minorityâ€™ refuses to play by the rules.

Whatever the Hell that means.

Oh, and he canâ€™t spell pedestal either.

How does a democracy survive when one of the 2 parties is an increasingly extremist minority that refuses to play by the rules, cheats & demands civility but gives none? When you "both sides" everything & put extremist behavior on the same pedastal as normal behavior? â€” Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 31, 2020

Wajahat, if youâ€™re going to call LOTS of other people dumb make sure you avoid basic spelling errors.

Just sayinâ€™.

"'You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spellingâ€¦Yeah, your reading. Your geography. Knowing other countries. Sipping your latte.'" pic.twitter.com/QW3IrbL3mE â€” Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 31, 2020

Hurr durr.

And to think, some people donâ€™t believe in karma.

Is this a joke? Have you forgotten why you got so famous this week? â€” Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 31, 2020

Wajahat would first have to have a sense of humor.

All you guys had to do was not be insane. â€” Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) January 31, 2020

Waitâ€¦so last Saturday was a long time ago I guess. â€” Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 31, 2020

So long.

Hey, donâ€™t be so hard on the Dems. They are having a really hard time and it looks like it wonâ€™t get better for them until at least 2025â€¦ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ â€” Scott Kane (@gcems645) January 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

Another installment in our continuing series, "Leftists Oblivious to Irony." â€” Restive Rabble (@RestiveRabble) January 31, 2020

If there was ever a group in desperate need of a mirror â€¦ yup.

Let's hear another "Southerners are dumb durr durr" impression! â€” 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) January 31, 2020

HOOOO DAWGIE.

Loon. Venture out of your bubble. â€” Laura Siegel (@papago1996) January 31, 2020

STOP BEATING UP ON THE LEFT!!!! â€” Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) January 31, 2020

Youre not serious. â€” Chris (@ChrisHerc) January 31, 2020

I know, Democrats are awful, right?! â€” JayJay (@tantrumblue1) January 31, 2020

Sadly, these days, many of them really are.

