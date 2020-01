You guys remember Wajahat Ali, right? The CNN contributor who went on Don Lemon’s show with Rick Wilson and mocked Trump supporters insinuating they were too dumb to know basically anything. Ok, so maybe you don’t remember him since he was all but forgotten in the aftermath (‘that guy no one knows’) but still …

Wajahat seems to be upset that an ‘increasingly extremist minority’ refuses to play by the rules.

Whatever the Hell that means.

Oh, and he can’t spell pedestal either.

How does a democracy survive when one of the 2 parties is an increasingly extremist minority that refuses to play by the rules, cheats & demands civility but gives none? When you "both sides" everything & put extremist behavior on the same pedastal as normal behavior? — Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 31, 2020

Wajahat, if you’re going to call LOTS of other people dumb make sure you avoid basic spelling errors.

Just sayin’.

"'You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling…Yeah, your reading. Your geography. Knowing other countries. Sipping your latte.'" pic.twitter.com/QW3IrbL3mE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 31, 2020

Hurr durr.

And to think, some people don’t believe in karma.

Is this a joke? Have you forgotten why you got so famous this week? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 31, 2020

Wajahat would first have to have a sense of humor.

All you guys had to do was not be insane. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) January 31, 2020

Wait…so last Saturday was a long time ago I guess. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 31, 2020

So long.

Hey, don’t be so hard on the Dems. They are having a really hard time and it looks like it won’t get better for them until at least 2025…😂😂😂 — Scott Kane (@gcems645) January 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

Another installment in our continuing series, "Leftists Oblivious to Irony." — Restive Rabble (@RestiveRabble) January 31, 2020

If there was ever a group in desperate need of a mirror … yup.

Let's hear another "Southerners are dumb durr durr" impression! — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) January 31, 2020

HOOOO DAWGIE.

Loon. Venture out of your bubble. — Laura Siegel (@papago1996) January 31, 2020

STOP BEATING UP ON THE LEFT!!!! — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) January 31, 2020

Youre not serious. — Chris (@ChrisHerc) January 31, 2020

I know, Democrats are awful, right?! — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) January 31, 2020

Sadly, these days, many of them really are.

