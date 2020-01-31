Think it’s safe to say the Left has lost it. Officially.

Folks, we spend quite a bit of time writing about a Lefty here or there losing their sh*t on Twitter but WHOA NELLY, today has been an impressive implosion of the entire movement. And when we say impressive we mean hilarious and absolutely entertaining. As we reported earlier, our delicate friends on the Left had #RIPGOP trending, but they’ve upped their mania and now #RIPAmerica is trending.

Look at this mess:

As far as I’m concerned, every single republican senator has committed treason #ImpeachmentHearing #RIPAmerica https://t.co/8tknnF2TQW — Ben Daves (@BenDaves3) January 31, 2020

They don’t even know why they think Republican Senators have committed treason, they just do.

We're about to witness a historic dismantling of the Republic. Dershowitz said, "Trump can do whatever he wants as long as he feels it's in the best interest of the country," and the Senate didn't reject that notion The constitution as we know it is irrelevant.#RIPAmerica — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 31, 2020

That’s NOT what Dershowitz said.

*sigh*

He’s on a roll …

America isn't dead. It's exactly what it always was: a political system built by and for the benefit of rich, white, powerful men. The only thing that's died is the illusion that it was ever anything else. #RIPAmerica — Ben Grymes ★ (@softreeds) January 31, 2020

BLAME THE RICH.

democracy dies in the light of day too, I guess #RIPAmerica — Meagan Kittle Autry (@makautry) January 31, 2020

Ok, so we said they were melodramatic BEFORE? They’ve seriously upped their game.

Ugh. Really? I’m so tired of people pretending that Trump is what makes America awful. It’s always been awful. He just ripped the mask off. #RIPAmerica — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy (@SarcasmStardust) January 31, 2020

Enter the Bernie supporters.

*popcorn*

No wall, no matter how high, will keep a country safe when it is rotting from the inside. #RIPAmerica — ceekay (@ckramer15) January 31, 2020

Rotting from the INSIDE.

Won’t someone please think of the CHILDREN!?

I feel like I’m literally watching the death of my country #RIPAmerica — KarenVCU💛🖤🐏 (@KarensHavoc) January 30, 2020

This is just sad.

Wait, no … it’s hilarious.

Especially reading tweets from people like Nick Searcy on the trend:

The whining in my TL because I ridiculed the #RIPAmerica hashtag is so delicious that I am afraid it will be fattening. Keep it coming, diaper babies! Maybe Mommy will change you when you are stinky enough! — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 31, 2020

They have seriously gone off the deep end.

What’s gonna happen when Trump wins again in November?

LOL, they know they've lost so now they're running with the #RIPAmerica tag? Note to the left, you over played your hand, let this be a lesson when people start taking your party seriously again… like around 2032. — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) January 31, 2020

#RIPAmerica Democrats have been ripping America for years. Ripping on and ripping off. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 31, 2020

#RIPAmerica happened in the House when Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi ignored constitutional law, historical precedents and THEIR OWN WORDS when they hastily pushed through a political impeachment based on lies. Pelosi knew this going in and tried to stop it. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 31, 2020

The Senate Chaplain showing that he is furious because there's gonna be no witnesses. Democrats tweeting #RIPAmerica because whenever they do not get their way it is the end of Democracy. Thank you Sen. Murkowski for helping us laugh at them again. #WeWinYouLose. pic.twitter.com/N0wayfIqsE — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 31, 2020

You get NOTHING!

That gif works perfectly for this entire impeachment sham.

#RIPAmerica

The shrieking and foot-stomping on this tag is better than anything in the movie theaters. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qYxkFJpvfV — Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) January 31, 2020

Ya’ know, it sorta is.

