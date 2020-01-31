If you were looking for one of the most melodramatic and ridiculous tweets on Twitter today, look no further than this gem from Larry Sabato.

January 31, 2020: Britain withdraws from Europe and America withdraws from the Constitution. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 31, 2020

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER … MASS HYSTERIA.

Dude.

Larry, eat a Snickers bar, you’re not yourself when you’re hungry.

Please don't go full Tribe. This is a slogany overreactive tweet. America is in no way "withdrawing from the Constitution." We aren't in a "Constitutional crisis." Our body politic is sick, but we need level headedness, not hot takes from our best minds. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) January 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA

Never go full Tribe.

That being a little over dramatic professor. — Bob (@bperez1776) January 31, 2020

A little?

It’s Twitter. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 31, 2020

Which makes it worse, chief.

Glad you’re showing your true colors Larry — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2020

"It's unconstitutional to vote to acquit" is quite the take, Larry. — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 31, 2020

So—I'm thinking this weekend goes into the record books for Twitter insanity. — mallen (@mallen2010) January 31, 2020

It is INSANE out there and they haven’t even VOTED YET.

Let's look at who really withdrew from the Constitution. I'll wait for your comments. "Democrats broke every standard of due process, transparency and fairness in their House investigation, making a mockery of their constitutional duty."#ImpeachmentTrialhttps://t.co/MhAEMntKzn — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 31, 2020

Larry, the whole #ImpeachmentScam has been a seditious conspiracy against the Constitutional order from day one. From the manufacturing of a fake dossier, using it to illegally spy on the Trump campaign, to Schiff & Zaid colluding w/ Ciaramella, the whole thing is corrupt. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) January 31, 2020

You withdraw from reality. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 31, 2020

If he believes that tripe yup, he has withdrawn from reality.

Never took you for the world is ending type. — BoborRobby (@rstears1) January 31, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to you in this difficult time of temper tantrums. pic.twitter.com/L8hgtSfx9k — The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) January 31, 2020

So sorry this is happening to you. — David (@DSmykal) January 31, 2020

Thanks for saying it out loud. We are now in new territory in which traditional norms and values have been discarded. We are no longer the America the founders envisioned. — Keith Laughlin (@KeithELaughlin) January 31, 2020

Huh?

Good point. So you should vote for the party that is about to nominate Bernie Sanders, lol. — Mike Nemesi (@realmikenemesi) January 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lol okay buddy. 17 witnesses to 0 , sure the Dems didn't get a fair treatment under the constitution. Sure — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) January 31, 2020

It’s like they haven’t been paying attention.

Or they think WE haven’t been.

***

