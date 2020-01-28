You know it’s never a good thing for the Deep State when Techno Fog writes any thread on Twitter because he (or she) always brings receipts. This time, TF shared information on David Kris, who was recently appointed by the FISA Court to review FISA abuse … which you think would be a good thing after what we’ve been witnessing over the past four years.

But considering Kris has a massive conflict of interest?

Yeah, no.

Take a look.

New FOIA docs: David Kris – recently appointed by the FISA Court to review FISA abuse – was clearing his op-eds attacking the Nunes memo with DOJ's NSD (and Rosenstein's #2) Kris: "I will be happy to cut or modify" the op-ed at your request. pic.twitter.com/s1bAX4ira8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 27, 2020

So wait a second … the guy who was clearing his op-eds attacking the Nunes memo with the DOJ is in charge of rooting out FISA abuse? FOR REAL?

Note that FISC appointed Kris – and Kris alone – to review FBI/DOJ efforts to fix their own FISA abuses. He was a national security adviser to the 2008 and 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns. pic.twitter.com/sKKtMP7s4g — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 27, 2020

Holy crap.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

This is NUTS.

Amazing that it takes a guy from twitter to get this information to the masses. ABC Fox all intentionally (I’m sure) omitting these facts — John Leak (@Leakjr) January 27, 2020

Media will never report this stuff, they’re far too busy trying to prove Trump wanted an ambassador assassinated or some other silly horse crap.

Seems fair and transparent, right? Putrid. 🤮 — Cindy Beauciel 🗝 (@cindy_crawley) January 27, 2020

We had to see it to believe it.

Kris isn’t just incompetent but he is completely corrupt and should not be a part of government period. #NUNESmemo has been proven correct while that fraud lambasted it to his fav paper. Smdh. — Jeremy Cobb (@cobbycobb_UK) January 27, 2020

How is it not conflict for Kris to review FISA situation when he ready crafted an OP-ed criticizing Nunes's memo on the very same issue. — James Tiberius Kirk (@RealCpt_Kirk) January 28, 2020

Because the Deep State is gonna deep state.

***

Related:

Glorified media troll Rick Wilson doubles down on being a DBAG to Trump supporters after being called out for nasty CNN segment

Gonna leave a mark! Brit Hume OWNS Don Lemon and his blatant hatred of Trump supporters with BRUTAL fact about CNN

‘You’re SCREWED’: Adam Schiff tweeting his ‘takeaways’ from Pam Bondi’s DECIMATION of Dems’ impeachment case backfires