Gosh, Elise Stefanik is so shy and reserved, she really should learn to say what she thinks or feels.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

This lady is dynamite.

And she said everything we sane, normal Americans are thinking as we try and watch this joke of an impeachment trial drag on.

Watch.

.@EliseStefanik: “this is the weakest case for impeachment in the history of this country”https://t.co/0ewrqsSWJf pic.twitter.com/CzX2a5cNEl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2020

Weakest impeachment in American history.

Yup.

That about sums it up.

The fact the MSM called Schiff’s performance brilliant is just… well I have no words to describe exactly what it was but Brilliant is not one of them. The Schiff crew should be the poster children for Narcissistic delusions #ImpeachmentSham — Diane B (@dmb1031) January 23, 2020

Poster children for narcissisitic delusions.

That sounds just like the traditional media we know and ‘love’.

I love her — Natalie Costa (@nataliemcosta) January 23, 2020

Get in line!

And as usual, any time a Republican woman refuses to sit at the back of the bus the haters show up:

Ms Gonna be gone soon Stefanik, why do they not want witnesses. The american people want them. Can't wait for the Republicans to vote it down and you and others can start packing. — Mike Rose (@MikeRose4_b) January 23, 2020

Then the House should have pushed through and called them.

They didn’t.

Notes of hysterical panic creeping into right-wing propaganda land now. — patriciamoorrowe (@patrickmkcirtap) January 23, 2020

Actually we’re seeing more panic on the Left as they realize this is just another fail by their elected Democrats.

Too bad so sad.

ALL the republicans who have a seat are TRAITORS! NOT protecting OUR Constitution! And they ALL will see it at their voting polls! Their going down and will lose their seats for sure!! — Glenn Licausi (@LicausiGlenn) January 23, 2020

See what we mean?

Panic.

They better buckle up …

Related:

WOW: What Laura Ingraham laid out about the whistleblower, Obama admin, and the Bidens and Burisma is DAMNING (watch)

‘House Democrat managers are BOMBING’: Mark Levin has some bad news for the ‘nimrods in the Democratic Party-press’

‘SHADY as Hell’: Matt Wolking’s must-read thread exposes HUGE scandal at heart of #Spygate involving DOD and Stefan Halper