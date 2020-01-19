Dems should be ashamed of this sham of an impeachment. Seriously.

Granted, that would mean they have any shame in the first place but still.

What a joke they’ve made of themselves and of this entire process.

Byron York addressed their impeachment brief and the … wait for it … keep waiting … the ‘Russia-based leaks argument’ being made.

In impeachment brief, Dems repeat argument that Trump 'welcomed' Russia-based leaks in 2016 campaign; if not removed immediately, he'll do it again in 2020. 1/6 https://t.co/m0HAP0mb1O — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 19, 2020

Did you roll your eyes as much as we did?

From the Washington Examiner:

The problem is, the theory does not hold that Russia “did not interfere” in the 2016 election. There is a mountain of evidence that Russia interfered, and that has been the conclusion of every investigation into the matter, beginning with the first congressional probe, by the House Intelligence Committee under then-chairman Devin Nunes. The theory is that in addition to Russian interference, some people in Ukraine, including some government officials, also tried to influence the U.S. election. It was not a government-run effort, and it was on a far smaller scale than the Russian project, but it happened.

But let’s not pretend Democrats really care about evidence or facts.

That's not wrong–Trump did in fact welcome Russia-based leaks–but it is grossly out of context. So out of context that it misrepresents what happened in 2016. 2/6 https://t.co/aMvfsfKaE6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 19, 2020

If anyone knows how to take things out of context, it’s Democrats.

And the media, of course.

Fact is, the entire press corps welcomed, accepted, repeated, and amplified the WikiLeaks release of Russia-hacked emails from top Clinton aide John Podesta. 3/6 https://t.co/aMvfsfKaE6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 19, 2020

Oh YEAH. Seems people have ‘forgotten’ this tidbit.

They *all* trumpeted Russia-based leaks. Everyone was complicit. Trump wasn't welcoming something everyone else was condemning. He was welcoming something everyone else was welcoming, too. 4/6 https://t.co/aMvfsfKaE6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 19, 2020

That. ^

See 12 examples of the New York Times trumpeting Russia-based leaks, in just the last few weeks before the election: 5/6 https://t.co/aMvfsfKaE6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 19, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If only we could impeach the New York Times.

And now, in retrospect, that is a terrible offense, part of the foundation for removing the president from office? Link: Two deceptions at heart of Democrats' impeachment brief. 6/6 End. https://t.co/aMvfsfKaE6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 19, 2020

It’s nothing but a deception.

The whole damn thing.

