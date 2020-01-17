Chris Cuomo, you know, the guy who got so mad over the term ‘Fredo’ he almost physically hurt someone, called Martha McSally a punk for being a big ol’ meanie and calling a liberal hack a liberal hack.

The horror.

Watch.

CNN's Chris Cuomo: Martha McSally acted like a "punk" and "did a disservice to herself" for calling a reporter a "liberal hack." This is from a guy who threatened to throw someone down a flight of stairs because he thinks "Fredo" is the n word for Italians. pic.twitter.com/NWM9F22x47 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 17, 2020

Imagine the absolute sh**storm the media would throw if a Fox News talking head talked about a female Democratic senator in this way. And Lemon pointing out she didn’t win the seat and Fredo even says it belongs to McCain? That seat belongs to the state of Arizona, ya nobs.

Gawd, CNN is just awful.

i get it… he's upset with the way she acted.

he also doesn't deny that his colleague is a liberal hack. — (((#NameThisProfile)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) January 17, 2020

Proving McSally right, Fredo — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 17, 2020

Smart politics. McSally making her race a referendum on CNN is a winner. — Mike Nemesi (@realmikenemesi) January 17, 2020

Dictating how people should respond, this is the media. Do what we say. — Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) January 17, 2020

How dare she speak the truth!

He called her a punk.

Seriously?

@CNN @donlemon @ChrisCuomo are upset that Republicans are re-growing a spine. The bowtie-wearing surrender caucus is over. Now they punch back, and liberal hacks have forgotten how to handle that. — 🦎 Politizard Is Ready For The Big Luau (@Politizard) January 17, 2020

Suck it up, boys.

THERE it is.

If anyone would know how a "punk" would act it would be Chris Cuomo — GL_1800 (@Nghthwk101) January 17, 2020

Remember how mad Fredo got when someone called him Fredo?

We should definitely not call him Fredo.

So don’t call him Fredo, got it?

Heh.

