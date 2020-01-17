We hope Ted Cruz kept his receipt because he just owned Fredo.

Sorry, Chris Cuomo.

As Twitchy readers know, Fredo was super upset with Martha McSally for being overly honest with his fellow CNN journo by calling him a ‘liberal hack’. Chris said this made McSally a punk (seriously) and then questioned how anyone could vote for her.

Thus proving her point.

Ted came out with the TKO:

NY Dem royalty Chris Cuomo declares “I can’t believe people would vote for” McSally, or McConnell, or any GOP candidate. Clutching his pearls, in the very same breath, he says he can’t understand why anyone might think CNN are liberal hacks…. 🤔 https://t.co/CwMGYrT0Nc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2020

Fredo’s behavior illustrated exactly why McSally said what she did.

They’ve made such a joke of their own outlet and they don’t realize it.

Pro tip: real “journalists” don’t (1) kiss up to every Dem, (2) refuse to ask them hard Qs, (3) relentlessly attack every Republican, (4) lie when doing so & (5) always, always push the prevailing Dem narrative of the moment. You know this, as does Manu. You just choose not to. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2020

It's one of the best NYC hustles I've ever seen. Get paid tons of money to be a hack while ignoring the fact he is a hack. Three-card Monte has nothing on this! — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) January 17, 2020

I don't recall any pearl clutching when Menendez called a reporter trash 🤔 — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) January 17, 2020

John McCain was belligerent to many reporters and his colleagues, but I never saw the media clutching their pearls over him 🙄 — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) January 17, 2020

I thought they believed all women? — CN (@BullBearBattle) January 17, 2020

Not all women.

Just those who agree with them.

Related:

‘Just like their Kavanaugh smear campaign’: Mollie Hemingway’s dig at Dems calling in Lev Parnas is BRUTALLY spot on

Suck it UP! Chris Cillizza blames Trump for mean ol’ Martha McSally hurting CNN journo’s feelers and it does NOT go well

Way to prove her RIGHT, Fredo! Chris Cuomo embarrasses himself again and throws a fit over Martha McSally’s comments (watch)