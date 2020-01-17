Mollie Hemingway tweeted something so profound about the Democrats’ impeachment sham that this editor literally had a total ‘DUH’ moment.

Democrats are trying to ‘Kavanaugh’ Trump.

Because that worked out so well for them the first time.

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here, folks.

This is especially snarky from Mollie Hemingway because she’s basically saying Parnas isn’t even as ‘good’ as Blasey-Ford and compared him to Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick. You know, the one who didn’t even really make it out of the gate?

Perfect.

Trending

Democrats have an impeachment in search of a crime.

We’d forgotten about that. Ha!

Loser one and loser two.

Predictable, even when it comes to a losing strategy.

 

Related:

‘SPARE us the hysteria’: Seth Abramson clutches ALL the pearls claiming Trump impeached for most serious conduct EVER

Suck it UP! Chris Cillizza blames Trump for mean ol’ Martha McSally hurting CNN journo’s feelers and it does NOT go well

Way to prove her RIGHT, Fredo! Chris Cuomo embarrasses himself again and throws a fit over Martha McSally’s comments (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christine Blasey FordimpeachmentKavanaughLev ParnasMollie HemingwayTrump