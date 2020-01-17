Mollie Hemingway tweeted something so profound about the Democrats’ impeachment sham that this editor literally had a total ‘DUH’ moment.

Democrats are trying to ‘Kavanaugh’ Trump.

Because that worked out so well for them the first time.

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here, folks.

If you realize media/Democrats' impeachment campaign is just like their Kavanaugh smear campaign, you see (delayed) deployment of Lev Parnas is like deployment of Chrissy Blasey Ford … except that in using Parnas, they went straight to the Julie Swetnick phase of the operation. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2020

This is especially snarky from Mollie Hemingway because she’s basically saying Parnas isn’t even as ‘good’ as Blasey-Ford and compared him to Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick. You know, the one who didn’t even really make it out of the gate?

Perfect.

If we can just see one more document or talk to one more witness, we’re sure we’ll finally find criminal activity by Trump. LOLs. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) January 17, 2020

Democrats have an impeachment in search of a crime.

Has Diane Feinstein threatened Lisa Murkowski yet ?? — Martin O'Brien ☘️🥃 (@bmartinbb) January 17, 2020

We’d forgotten about that. Ha!

Lev is waiting for his spot in this picture pic.twitter.com/rMHxNIkwU6 — Rick Painter (@RickPainter) January 17, 2020

Loser one and loser two.

Yep it’s like clock work so predictable — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 17, 2020

Predictable, even when it comes to a losing strategy.

