While most Americans realize the Democrats have pieced together nothing more than a partisan impeachment of President Trump (along party lines, REALLY?), it seems our good friends in the media or whatever you call folks like Seth Abramson, are doing their part to spin and avoid the reality of the joke Democrats have made of the impeachment process.

Seth wants us to believe Trump has been impeached for the most serious conduct EVER.

It cannot be emphasized enough that the conduct for which President Trump has been impeached is the most serious conduct ever to lead to the impeachment of a U.S. president in the history of the United States of America and there is no second place within sight — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 16, 2020

Seth. Calm your mammories.

OMG TRUMP IS SO BAD!

We’re just glad Seth didn’t write 400 tweets this time …

It is pretty hilarious.

DON’T GIVE HIM ANY IDEAS.

What will they do after Trump's re-election? Impeach him again while he's continues to make bipartisan international trade deals, appoint judges, and cut taxes so working people keep more of their hard-earned money which they're making more of thanks to the booming economy? 😂 — Someone Had to Say It (@MomAgnstSafeSpc) January 16, 2020

Democrats have said they will continue to try and impeach him over and over again.

Pathetic, ain’t it.

It cannot be emphasized enough that you are a liar. — Lee (@lmsjrpol) January 17, 2020

What Lee said.

There isn't a crime.

How do you remove a sitting, elected official of any kind, without a crime?

In all seriousness, if you weigh all the facts, this is a coup not an impeachment and was planned from before he was elected.

Think a-political for a moment and weigh the facts. — I've done that (@Ivedonethat1) January 16, 2020

If your little pedestal gets any higher you're going to get a nose bleed. — ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) January 17, 2020

There’s definitely a group of these nose bleed types.

And they are JUST unbearable.

Even if true, he is accused of trying to do to Joe Biden the same thing that Hillary Clinton did to him in 2016: use foreign investigations to gain opposition research. Spare us the hysteria. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 17, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Related:

Suck it UP! Chris Cillizza blames Trump for mean ol’ Martha McSally hurting CNN journo’s feelers and it does NOT go well

Way to prove her RIGHT, Fredo! Chris Cuomo embarrasses himself again and throws a fit over Martha McSally’s comments (watch)

Solemn and SERIOUS: Kamala Harris laughing it up about impeachment before realizing she’s live on the air so VERY telling (watch)