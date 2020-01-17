Bernie Sanders is 78 years old.

So that means if by some strange miracle he was elected this year he’d be 79 years old at the beginning of his presidency.

Yeah.

What can we say? Socialists love their crazy, old, rich, white guys.

Ben Shapiro was quick with a zinger after Bernie shared his anti-Trump NAFTA ad:

Bernie meet optics. Optics meet Bernie.

Trending

To be fair, if Elizabeth Warren was getting in this editor’s space like she did with Bernie she might be exhausted as well.

That’s all socialists … err sorry … Democrats have.

OUTRAGE.

Annnd we’re done.

 

