We’re not sure who’s scarier, Bernie or his supporters.

As Twitchy readers know, Project Veritas released undercover footage of a Bernie Sanders field organizer who said some pretty terrifying stuff about Gulags, re-education, violence, etc. Most people who understand just how dangerous socialism (COMMUNISM?!) really is are taking the video seriously … sadly, the yahoos Bernie has promised free college and healthcare to are just laughing it off.

Like the good little socialists they are.

Scary stuff.

Tim Pool tried to point out WHY this was dumb and even more damaging to Bernie:

Bernie supporters are mocking and laughing at the video not realizing that every dismissive tweet will be more fuel against Bernie Yes this was one staffer But now they can show all of his supporters laughing about it and claim its normal behavior from the "socialists" https://t.co/t8POQJfppS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 14, 2020

Yeah, laugh about a field organizer in Iowa talking about putting people in Gulags, re-educating folks, burning cities to the ground … that’s hilarious. Except it’s not.

At all.

And Tim is right. Even Democrats can use this footage and info to go up against Bernie in the primary, and from what we’ve seen from Elizabeth Warren in the last 24 hours, we wouldn’t put it past her or any of them.

The problem is: it confirms a prior. — Sam (@h1x_sam) January 14, 2020

"Too radical to be president. Look at his followers." — Sam (@h1x_sam) January 14, 2020

Bingo.

Also don’t forget that many of his radical supporters do believe in political violence. And I’m not talking about just the Antifa losers who love him. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 14, 2020

If a staffer felt that comfortable talking about death camps to other staffers, then it’s not just “one guy” #Expose2020 — Roman (@RomeIsNow) January 14, 2020

Right? He sure seems comfy talking about putting people into Gulags.

Damn that was terrifying.

A quick look at history shows this is Normal behaviour for socialists. — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) January 14, 2020

Communists.

Project Veritas most likely will release increasingly more damning videos that refute their "muh lone staffer" argument — Vixx (@mvixxn) January 14, 2020

Yup. We sincerely doubt this is the only field organizer talking about re-educating MAGA people.

He seems nice — Nick H (@redsuspenders81) January 14, 2020

Hey folks, we’ll give you free college and healthcare BUT ya’ gotta live in Gulags and serve at the will of the government.

Pass.

