Would someone tell gram-gram to sit this one out?

Thanks.

Hillary Clinton seems like one Happy Camper that the media is already setting the stage to blame Russians for another Democrat defeat come November of this year. We suppose it helps her feel better about the nonsense the media pushed to try and help her save face when one of the most unpopular (at the time) GOP candidates to ever run beat her, but this is just pathetic.

Russians appear to be re-running their 2016 hacking playbook, once again to benefit Donald Trump. Will the media play along again? Will the GOP open the door again? Will the Russians help pick our POTUS again? https://t.co/cfVPcqbY5w — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 14, 2020

Will Hillary ever go away?

From the New York Times:

The hacking attempts against Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board Hunter Biden served, began in early November, as talk of the Bidens, Ukraine and impeachment was dominating the news in the United States. It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens — the same kind of information that Mr. Trump wanted from Ukraine when he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens and Burisma, setting off a chain of events that led to his impeachment.

Set off the chain of impeachment.

That’s adorable.

C’mon, Democrats have been working on impeaching Trump since 2016. Maybe earlier.

DON'T LET PUTIN DO IT AGAIN MADAM PRESIDENT, DEMAND VOTER ID, NO RUSSIANS VOTING IN 2020! — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 14, 2020

YAAAS VOTER ID!

Great idea! Voter ID in every state!! — Juan E. Namillion (@a_million_2_1) January 14, 2020

USA USA USA!

Ha!

You still lost. And Putin was in your pocketbook! #ResetButton — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 14, 2020

The only one who appears to have been doing something she wasn’t supposed to with Russia and Ukraine was the mean old lady in the ugly pantsuit, but we digress.

If you and your fellow NWO leftists were REALLY concerned about foreign election interference you would get on board with a national voter ID. — alliemariEEEEEEEE🤨😹🇺🇸💃🏼 (@alliemarie777) January 14, 2020

Do you ever get tired of blaming Russia for your loss in 2016, Hillary? You lost because Americans outside of California & New York didn’t want to vote for you! That’s the TRUTH. Time to accept it and move on. You are literally the sorest loser of ALL-TIME! — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) January 14, 2020

“What difference at this point does it make?” — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 14, 2020

And fin.

