Something Democrats LOVE to do is load up bills for our troops with a bunch of pork and nonsense they know Republicans will vote against so LATER they can claim that mean old Republicans voted against helping the troops.

They’ve been doing this for years (decades), and the only people who fall for it vote for Democrats anyway. We’re not sure any Republican has ever just stopped and said, ‘Wait, WHAT?! That Republican voted against the troops?! I totally believe that Democrat, I’m switching parties right now!’

But we suppose they’ve got to try something since they really got nothin’ to run on otherwise.

Mitch voted at least four times AGAINST pay raises for our troops, while voting for pay raises for himself. Mitch doesn’t represent Kentucky. He represents himself and special interests. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) December 29, 2019

A simple Google would have saved her a good deal of embarrassment.

We literally just passed the largest pay raise for our troops in a decade. https://t.co/P8XuWeFoRp — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) December 29, 2019

Who is this guy you are running against? — Nate (@NathanDJohnson5) December 29, 2019

Wow she’s off to a bad start — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) December 29, 2019

She’s so bad at this. This. This is the person who wants to take on Mitch? — Crispy Bacon (@CrispyB14546491) December 29, 2019

Gonna take someone way smarter than McGrath to beat Cocaine Mitch McConnell.

