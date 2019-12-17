Guess the FISA court didn’t like being misled. Go figure.

Ya’ think? Since it seems they went the ‘we’re too dumb to know we shouldn’t do that’ route, of course, the FISA court is going to question their ability to accurately and adequately file FISA applications. Man, it certainly seems to be raining crap all over James Comey this week.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fella.

Jake Tapper’s thread has the details:

‘Antiethical to the heightened duty of candor.’

Someone’s in trouble.

‘Calls into question whether the information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.’

Ouch.

SO much ouch.

When do they apologize to Carter Page again?

 

