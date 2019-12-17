Guess the FISA court didn’t like being misled. Go figure.

The FISA Court destroys the FBI for its egregious mishandling of the Carter Page FISA applications & says those abuses by the bureau call into question the accuracy of its other hundreds & hundreds of FISA applications. A truly stunning rebuke of Comey’s FBI by the secret court. pic.twitter.com/lGNisd8M9b — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 17, 2019

Ya’ think? Since it seems they went the ‘we’re too dumb to know we shouldn’t do that’ route, of course, the FISA court is going to question their ability to accurately and adequately file FISA applications. Man, it certainly seems to be raining crap all over James Comey this week.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fella.

Jake Tapper’s thread has the details:

In wake of IG report, FISA court issues uncharacteristically public rebuke of FBI & orders the agency to detail how it will improve its warrant submissions — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2019

2/ In an opinion written for the FISA court, federal Judge Rosemary Collier calls the FBI's handling of the Carter Page FISA warrants "antithetical to the heightened duty of candor" required, — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2019

‘Antiethical to the heightened duty of candor.’

Someone’s in trouble.

3/ "The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case,… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2019

4/"…calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable,” she wrote.https://t.co/xEU4r3uAdV — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2019

‘Calls into question whether the information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.’

Ouch.

SO much ouch.

When do they apologize to Carter Page again?

