Chuck Schumer was really, really spinning trying to convince the masses the Senate should draw the trial out … probably because he knows if and when it’s shot down quickly he and his Democrat buddies will look like total jackas*es and they’ll have to answer to their constituents for not only FAILING to remove Trump but for lying to them for years promising them they would.

It’s like a bandaid, Chuck, just rip it off.

71% of Americans believe President Trump should let his top aides testify in a Senate trial Let me repeat: 7 in 10 Americans believe President Trump should let his top aides testify in a Senate trial Americans understand that a trial without witnesses & documents is not a trial pic.twitter.com/GXGuvu5gKv — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 17, 2019

‘95% of all statistics shared on Twitter are false.’ – Abraham Lincoln

Where the heck did he pull that stat from? Wait, you know what? We don’t wanna know because we’re guessing it’s from a place we’d rather not think about.

Ahem.

Update – THIS is where he pulled it from:

The poll came from WaPo/ABC. I am just showing you where it came from.https://t.co/qyK1vhdjAd — The Doctor (@TennantRob) December 17, 2019

WaPo and ABC. Because OF COURSE! Although to be honest, the other was way funnier.

You made that up. A majority of Americans don't even want it to go to trial. — Dusty (@dustopian) December 17, 2019

Are you honestly trying to say there haven’t been trials where the defense doesn’t call any witnesses because the prosecution was incapable of proving their case? — The Velvet Devil Merlot, Chilled (@TMIWITW) December 17, 2019

Now do Hunter Biden. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) December 17, 2019

Untrue. Learned Americans believe the courts should decide – but Adam, Jerry, and Nancy were too impatient for the balance of power to pay out, Chuck. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 17, 2019

Why not wait and see if Americans choose to VOTE Trump out of office?

Can you say #InsurancePolicy ? pic.twitter.com/OPsmEkEXhw — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) December 17, 2019

That’s the last thing Democrats want because deep down they know they’ve wasted the last nearly four years on this nonsense and have nothing real to run on.

After what’s happened in the House committees, this tweet is laughable. — Darrell Pitzer (@d_pitz) December 17, 2019

Liar. — Charles Martel (@ChuckMartel1442) December 17, 2019

Really? I don’t remember being polled on that. Probably the same group that had Hillary winning by a landslide. #TruthBeTold — CW (@gt500cws) December 17, 2019

No we dont, we believe your impeachment is a sham and bias. — Timex tim (@timextim1) December 17, 2019

Gosh, Chuck, you really convinced people.

Or not.

Related:

‘In hopes that Pelosi soon would be there’: ‘Twas the Night ‘Fore Impeachment’ thread hands DOWN wins Twitter

‘He told Obama he was confident in dossier’: Comey’s credibility takes ANOTHER hit in thread Brit Hume shares by Chuck Ross

‘At a minimum she enabled Ukrainian collusion’: Rudy Giuliani drops HUGE Ukrainian truth-bomb right on Marie Yovanovitch’s head