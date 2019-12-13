We’re not sure the media could have done a WORSE job covering Devin Nunes and the Steele dossier if they tried. Seriously, it was a total crap-show of bad and all because of their own bias.

Well, that and Adam Schiff lied his arse off but their bias kept them from even considering that Nunes was right to be concerned about the FISA warrant and investigation into Trump.

There's a silver lining in the Devin Nunes surveillance fiasco, argues @AprilFDoss: The public can rest assured the foreign intelligence surveillance process is robust. https://t.co/ib0HruNjHd — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 28, 2018

We’re shocked this is still up.

From The Atlantic:

The applications appear to be well-supported. The 412 pages of documents include the initial application and three renewals, each designed to extend the surveillance beyond the 90-day limit that protects U.S. persons against prolonged surveillance without court oversight or intervention.

Appear to be well-supported.

Alrighty then.

Brit Hume even called this one out:

How’d you like to be the person who wrote this crap. H/T @seanmdav https://t.co/CCNYUDsnZA — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 13, 2019

Brit said CRAP … he never does that. Wow.

So you KNOW this article is well and truly crap.

Carefully crafted? Is the Atlantic now competing with The Babylon Bee? — Curtice Mang (@curticemang) December 13, 2019

OMG!😲 — Prairie Fire (@ScottishRight) December 13, 2019

Language, Brit! Language!! — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) December 13, 2019

RIGHT?!

He probably got promoted — RG (@rg_real) December 13, 2019

He, she, it. Be careful not to assume gender and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It is stunning how complicit the media was in this disgraceful episode in our nation's history. And equally disturbing is their refusal to acknowledge biased and incredibly bad reporting. And then they have the temerity to complain about being called fake news. — Michael Waddock (@waddock_michael) December 13, 2019

Not just complicit, it appears they were working to make all of this happen as well.

I feel bad for the folks who read it and still believe it. The bold move would be writing an article admitting this was stupendously wrong and outline the fact to match their fiction. — Julie Shera (@Bothered_Blonde) December 13, 2019

There are definitely people who still believe all of this nonsense … we see them claiming Trump is being impeached over Russia.

Not even kidding.

Imagine tweeting that CRAP.

