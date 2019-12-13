Ok, full transparency. This editor just wrote a piece about an eco-sexual expert (seriously, don’t ask) babbling about Putin rigging the UK General Election and she thought it was this woman’s own paranoid delusions …

Turns out this may not be the case because perhaps she just saw this ridiculous piece from The Guardian:

Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch are the founders of Fusion GPS.

Let that sink in.

From The Guardian:

The efforts in both countries had much in common. They were aided by a transatlantic cast of characters loosely organised around the Trump and Brexit campaigns. Many of them worked in concert and interacted with Russians close to the Kremlin. The outcome in both countries was also eerily similar. Both countries have been at war with themselves in the three years since, pulling them back from the international stage at a time when Putin has consolidated his position in Crimea, Ukraine, Syria and beyond.

Not to be overly crass but they have GOT TO BE SH**TING US.

Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch of Fusion GPS are the most shameless and disgraceful con artists of the modern era. The votes aren’t even counted yet in Great Britain and they’re already blaming RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA for anti-Semite Jeremy Corbyn’s loss. https://t.co/J1LsdRwrha — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 13, 2019

The Guardian is just as shameless and disgraceful for publishing it.

Unbelievable.

This piece by Fusion GPS founders doesn’t disclose that they’re being paid millions through The Democracy Integrity Project to find evidence wherever they can that Russia meddled in Brexit. https://t.co/uQZ1lTI6Fn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 13, 2019

Wow.

So your liberals are assholes and your media is in the tank for leftists too, eh?https://t.co/LRx3tiq96y — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) December 13, 2019

That was in the can and ready to go as a way of not accepting results. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) December 13, 2019

We can’t decide if this is stupid, ballsy, or both.

Both.

When they lose an election

They launch a sham investigation — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) December 13, 2019

Seriously, we made this exact face.

Keep beating that dead horse. Russia! Russia! Russia! — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) December 13, 2019

Don’t ask, man.

Just don’t ask.

Disgraced in US, the Fusion GPS team tries to sell the product in Britain. https://t.co/dRDI4MDcDv — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 13, 2019

They have not yet begun to disgrace themselves.

Related:

UN-GLITTER-GLUED: Blue-check eco-sexual expert (don’t ask!) claims Putin rigged UK General Election in bizarre ramble

‘Same SCHIFF different day’: Adam Schiff makes an even bigger a*s of himself than usual talking impeachment on Colbert (watch)

‘File an ethics complaint’: Phil Kerpen obliterates Schiff for knowingly impugning Nunes with false memo in damning thread